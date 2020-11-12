MANISTEE — The Cadillac girls' swim team wrapped up its season by taking fourth in the Coastal Conference Championship Meet last weekend.
The Vikings totaled 184 points, more than tripling their team point total over last year.
"With a number of swimmers sidelined, the girls were still able to make their mark," Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said. "It was a bittersweet ending to a year that saw their first three wins, personal bests for every athlete and team growth.
"I couldn't have asked for a better group of swimmers or a better year."
Karis Bachman took fourth in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:18.28 and fifth in the 100 freestyle in 1:01.33. Ella Boland took fifth in the 100 backstroke in 1:12.90 and Ashlyn Lundquist was 10th in 2:10.83.
Boland also took eighth in the 50 freestyle in 27.95 seconds while Jessie Wetherell was seventh in the 200 individual medley in 3:04.11. Kenna Booher took eighth in the 100 butterfly in 1:20.13 and Wetherell ninth in 1:24.97 while Booher also took 10th in the 500 freestyle in 7:13.88.
The 200 medley relay of Boland, Hannah Mortenson, Booher and Bachman took fourth in the 2:21.62 while the 400 freestyle relay of Wetherell, Booher, Morgan Seelye and Karly Castle took fourth in 5:03.36.
The 200 free relay of Boland, Wetherell, Mortenson and Bachman took fifth in 2:05.05.
