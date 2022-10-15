EAST LANSING — Cadillac wrapped up a solid season, competing in the MHSAA Division 3 Boys Tennis State Finals Friday.
The Vikings scored one point in the event, which will wrap up later today.
“It was a special experience from the beginning with an awesome clap-out and police escort out of town. Hats off to the parents and fans who traveled to the Lansing area to watch a great day of high-level tennis at the state finals,” Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said.
“We competed hard across all our flights and played some solid tennis.
“The No. 4 doubles team of Max McCumber and Ben Anderson secured a win in the first round.
Seven seniors played their last matches as Vikings on the state’s biggest stage and I am so proud of hard they’ve come as players and people.
“The regional run and finals appearance was something I hope they’ll never forget.”
Davin Brown lost to Chelsea’s Peter Mourad 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Henry Schmittdiel lost to Hamilton’s Jackson Miller 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2.
Brady Koenig lost to St. Clair’s Hadley Schwarz 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 while Matt Erickson lost to Zeeland West’s Tyler Dykstra 6-7(3), 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4.
Chris Anderson and Oscar Kendall lost to Auburn Hills Avondale’s Pranav Gunna and Legacy Henry 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles while Keaston Johnson and Tommy Reagan lost to DeWitt’s Parker Havard and Jace Montgomery 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2.
Woodlen Paca and Drew Drabik lost to Mason’s Andrew Stahle and Drew Perrault 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3, as well.
Ben Anderson and McCumber, at No. 4, beat Avondale’s Rudra Patel and Ravi Patel 6-4, 6-2 in the first round before falling to Parma Western’s Connor Ganzel and Joshua Veneziano 6-1, 6-1 in the second round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.