Cadillac Wrestling Club competed at Oscoda

From left, Justin Paszkowski, Shawn Paszkowski, Ethan Downing and Luke Phillips were some of the medal winners for the Cadillac Wrestling Club after a match at Oscoda on Jan. 25.

 Courtesy of Chad Phillips

OSCODA — The Cadillac Wrestling Club traveled to Oscoda last Saturday and several Vikings earned first place medals.

Placing first for Cadillac were Luke Phillips, Dale Paszkowski, and Justin Paszkowski. Quintin Lewis placed second for the Vikings while Nolan Downing and Shawn Paszkowski placed third. Ethan Downing, Livi Phillips, and Maximus Narovich each placed in fourth.

Cadillac hosts a home meet Saturday in the performance gym. Wrestlers ages 10 and under hit the mats at 9 am., while wrestlers 11-14 begin around 12:30 p.m. 

Cadillac News

Tags