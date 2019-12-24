Cadillac wrestling competes at Grayling invite

GRAYLING — The Cadillac wrestling team traveled to Grayling Saturday for an individual invitational meet.
Cadillac coach Paul Hanus said the team finished in 11th place out of 15 teams and had multiple wrestlers medal. Kolby Kehl finished in third place at 145 pounds while Blake Swiger also finished third at 285. Carter Lewis also medaled for the Vikings with a fourth-place finish at 145 pounds.
Hanus also said Noah Helsel at 135 pounds, Kevin Sampson at 140 and Sam Mallory at 189 each won during the invitational.
The Vikings will continue the season after the holiday break with a team tournament on Jan. 4 at Ogemaw Heights.
