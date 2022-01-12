ALPENA — The Cadillac wrestling team lost to Petoskey, 48-36, and Gaylord, 65-18, Wednesday at a quad in Alpena.
Although the Vikings lost both its matches, coach Eli Hoffert said he was happy with his team's improvements and Wednesday's matches were substantially better outcomes against these teams than last year.
"We didn't wrestle bad they just wrestled better. That along with the missing kids in our lineup we did what we could with what we had," he said.
Cadillac's varsity team travels to a team tournament this weekend at Boyne City while the junior varsity will be at Benzie Central Friday and an all-girls tournament this weekend in Boyne City.
