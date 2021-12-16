HESPERIA — The Cadillac wrestling team picked up two wins Wednesday against Hesperia and Manistee.
The Vikings defeated Hesperia, 43-42 on criteria F, and Manistee 60-24. Cadillac coach Eli Hoffert said in the match against Hesperia the Vikings knew it would be a dog fight and it was. Cadillac and the Panthers were tied after the last match and Hoffert said it came down to criteria F.
"They had some hammers at the lower weights so everyone else had to dig their heels in and they got it done out there," Hoffert said. "Too close for comfort, so we have a lot of work to do.
Double winners for the Vikings included Kevin Sampson at 152 pounds, Luke Phillips at 160, Darek Richards at 189, Seth Dilley at 285, Matt Rehinertson at 103 and Cavin Hoffert at125.
Cadillac travels to Grayling Saturday for an individual tournament.
