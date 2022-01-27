CADILLAC — The Cadillac wrestling team tops both Tawas, 48-28, and Boyne City, 69-12, during a home match Wednesday.
Although it felt good to get two team wins, Vikings coach Eli Hoffert said his team is getting pretty banged up and a tough tournament is looming this weekend.
"We need to stay healthy and do some fine-tuning before next week," he said.
Double winners for the Vikings included Matt Reinertson (103 pounds), Damien Comstock (135), Noah Helsel (140), Carter Lewis (145) and Kevin Sampson (152).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.