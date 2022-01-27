CADILLAC — The Cadillac wrestling team tops both Tawas, 48-28, and Boyne City, 69-12, during a home match Wednesday.

Although it felt good to get two team wins, Vikings coach Eli Hoffert said his team is getting pretty banged up and a tough tournament is looming this weekend.

"We need to stay healthy and do some fine-tuning before next week," he said.

Double winners for the Vikings included Matt Reinertson (103 pounds), Damien Comstock (135), Noah Helsel (140), Carter Lewis (145) and Kevin Sampson (152).

