Cadillac youth wrestling club finishes competitive season

PETOSKEY — The Cadillac Wrestling Club finished its competitive season on Feb. 22 at the NEMWA State competition in Petoskey.
Nine Cadillac wrestlers qualified for the tournament and all of them wrestled well against stiff competition, according to Cadillac coach Chad Phillips.
Luke Phillps placed first while Corwin Comstock and Cole Cowley each took second place. The club will host a novice and junior high tournament Saturday in the Cadillac High School Auxillary Gym. Wrestlers in grades K-5 will begin at 9 a.m. and wrestlers in grades 6-8 will begin around noon.
