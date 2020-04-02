Cadillac's Anderson earns All-State honors

Molly Anderson took a look at the list a year ago and thought she'd love to be on it.
The Cadillac High School junior is on that list this time around.
Anderson was named to the Associated Press' Division 2 Girls Basketball All-State team Wednesday.
She's the first Viking to earn that distinction since Kylie Christensen in 2017.
Anderson averaged 15.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game for the Big North Conference and Division 2 district champion Vikings.
Cadillac was 23-1 overall and set to play Sault Ste. Marie in a regional championship game when the season was suspended March 12 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Anderson earned Honorable Mention All-State honors as a sophomore and remembered thinking what it would be like to be on the First Team.
"I looked at that list and saw Big Ten players on there," she said. "(Cadillac assistant) Coach (Dave) Simons always talked about getting my name out there.
"I never really thought about (this year) until after the season was postponed. It's pretty cool and I am excited about it. I couldn't have done it without my teammates and my family. They've always supported me so much."
While Anderson is still hoping to be able to finish her junior year of basketball, she said that if it is over, it's been a special one.
"Our team is something special…we all get along so well," Anderson said. "We were able to go 20-0 in the Big North the last two years and that's something we really wanted to do.
"It's been a lot of fun."
Anderson hopes to be able to play soccer this spring but if that's canceled as well, she gets to look forward to what should be another good season next winter.
Cadillac loses seniors Makenna Bryant and Makayla Knight to graduation but returns three of its five starters and will add more depth to its roster with the incoming juniors and sophomore classes.
"We want to be state champs, obviously," Anderson said. "I want to create a team environment where we can make it to that final week of the tournament again. Playing at the Breslin Center has been my dream since middle school."
Beyond 2020-21, Anderson has verbally committed to Grand Valley State University for basketball. She made that decision last September and will be able to sign her National Letter of Intent this fall.
"I took one visit there and just knew it was where I wanted to be," Anderson said. "The coaches were super-welcoming and they know what they are doing. I thought it was the best fit for me and playing with another girl from Up North will be cool."
Lake City senior Rylie Bisballe has signed with the Lakers.
Bryant earned Honorable Mention All-State, as well. The senior guard averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.8 steals per game. Bryant is headed to Davenport University in the fall and will play basketball.
Cadillac coach Mike McLaurin earned Honorable Mention honors, too.
Joining Anderson on the first team are Detroit Edison's Gabrielle Elliott (Player of the Year), Edison's Damiya Hagemann, Freeland's Kadyn Blanchard, Birch Run's Sara Miller, Three Rivers' Hadley Miller, Hamilton's AJ Ediger, Grand Rapids West Catholic's Abbey Kimball, Williamston's Kenzie Lewis, Menominee's Emma Anderson and Goodrich's Maddie Voelker.
Freeland's Matt Hirschenberger is the Coach of the Year.
