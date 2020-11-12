Cadillac's Anderson signs with GVSU for hoops

CADILLAC — The big decision had been made quite some time ago.
Now, it's official.
Cadillac senior Molly Anderson signed her National Letter of Intent for women's basketball at Grand Valley State University Wednesday at her family's home.
Anderson made the decision to attend the NCAA Division II school in Allendale last fall but couldn't sign on the dotted line until Wednesday.
"I am really happy to get it done even though it was in my garage," Anderson joked. "It was really great to have my friends and family there, too."
Anderson averaged 15.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 4.5 steals per game for Cadillac during the 2019-20 season. The Vikings went 23-1 overall and were scheduled to face Sault Ste. Marie in a Division 2 regional title game on March 12 when the tournament was postponed and later canceled due to the pandemic.
Anderson is fired up to get back on the court again, whether it's with a mask or without fans in the stands.
Girls basketball practice began in Michigan on Monday but a large surge in COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths has some wondering whether the season will begin on time or not.
"I am just hoping we can play at some point even if there's not fans there," Anderson said. "I just want to be on the court again with my teammates and not have what happened last year happen again.
Regardless of what happens this winter, Anderson is walking into a strong collegiate program.
Grand Valley State went 28-3 under sixth-year head coach Mike Williams in 2019-20 and was scheduled to compete in the NCAA Division II tournament's Midwest Regional when the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
Williams enters the 2020-21 season with a 133-32 overall record at the helm of the Lakers' program.
Williams said Anderson caught the program's eye at a camp and it went from there.
"Molly was a player that we didn't know much about until she arrived at one of our camps last summer," he said on the school's athletics website. "From the start of that camp, she really caught our eye. Molly is a basketball player! She loves everything about it. She can really shoot it and has knack for making her team better at all times. She can create opportunities for herself but is not afraid to make the sharp pass to her open teammate. Her desire to get better daily will be infectious in Allendale."
