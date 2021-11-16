Cadillac's Brines signs with Northwood for volleyball

CADILLAC — Safe to say, Renee Brines might’ve been born with a volleyball in her hand.
Her mother — and Cadillac head coach Michelle Brines — was back on the bench for a district tournament match not long after giving birth to her daughter.
A number of years later, Renee Brines made one of her goals official as she signed with Northwood University to continue playing the sport she loves.
Brines signed with the NCAA Division II school in Midland on Nov. 10 and then was joined by her teammates, coaches and friends in the gym on Sunday before practice.
Cadillac is gearing up for its second straight MHSAA Division 2 state quarterfinal match, this one today against North Branch at Midland High School. Game time is 7 p.m.
Knowing where she’s headed next fall is a good feeling.
“Ever since I started playing volleyball, I knew that I wanted to play in college…that was my ultimate goal,” Brines said. “I am really excited to know that I am actually going somewhere to play college volleyball.
“I am excited to play there in the fall and just to start a new journey in college.”
Brines picked Northwood over Ashland Unviersity and Grand Valley State University.
“I really like how close it is to home, their program is really starting to grow and I really like the campus,” she said. “Northwood showed the most interest.
“They wanted me the most and that was really attractive to me.”
Northwood wrapped up the regular season at 11-14 overall and at 5-10 in its final year in the GLIAC.
The Timberwolves, under head coach David Shumaker, will be moving to the Great Midwest Athletic Conference next summer.
The GMAC features similar-sized schools in Ohio and Pennsylvania and Northwood joins Hillsdale College as the only Michigan schools in the league.
Brines, a Miss Volleyball candidate, heads to Northwood as a setter. She’s totaled 931 assists to date this season to go along with 118 aces and 421 blocks.
“They’re getting someone who is very competitive and disciplined and I think I can add that to their program,” Brines said.
First things first, though, as Cadillac gets set for North Branch and a potential return trip to the Final Four in Battle Creek later this week.
The Vikings come in at 42-11-1 overall while the Broncos are 44-8 under longtime coach Jim Fish.
Cadillac showed some signs of nerves and pressure in struggling to beat Alma in a regional final last week, but with that behind them now, Brines said it’s time to just play.
“I feel like there’s not a lot of pressure on us now,” she said.
“They’re the favorite to win (tonight). We’ve been expected to win the matches leading up to this point and to kill people.
“I think it’s nice to finally not be the favorite and see how we play when we don’t have that pressure anymore. We just need to play our best. If we play like we did against TC West, we should be in good shape.”
