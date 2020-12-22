Cadillac's Brown headed to University of New Haven for volleyball

CADILLAC — One visit was all it took.
OK, maybe a couple of visits from past vacations and a strong connection helped, too.
So yes, there is a reason a girl from northern Michigan will be playing college volleyball on the East Coast.
Cadillac senior Macy Brown signed her National Letter of Intent for the sport with the University of New Haven over the weekend.
The NCAA Division II school in West Haven, Connecticut competes in the Northeast-10 Conference.
Brown and her mother spent a couple of days around Thanksgiving on college visits and that's where Macy Brown found her new home.
"I went to visit because their head coach used to be the assistant at Ferris State and I know her," Brown said. "I had been out there before on vacation and the campus is so nice.
"I really liked New Haven and I know their program is good so it just all fit."
New Haven is led by Christa Cooper, who became the Chargers' head coach in February 2019 after five years on Tia Brandel-Wilhelm's staff at Ferris State.
In her first season at New Haven, Cooper led the Chargers to an NCAA Championship bid and an overall record of 16-11.
With her college decision finally, Brown can breathe a huge sigh of relief.
"People were asking me all the time where I was going," Brown laughed. "I knew I wanted to play but I don't know what I am going into. I am not a person that needs to be close to home so I had nothing to really narrow it down.
"I was so stressed about it. When I committed, it was ‘oh my God, no more stressing,’ and no more sending 30 emails a day."
Brown had always dreamed of being a college athlete, following in her parents footsteps but it really clicked a couple of years ago.
"My sophomore year, I thought, oh, I can do this," she said. "I grew up in the gym with my mom and (Cadillac) Coach (Michelle) Brines. I played on a national team, too, last year out of Grand Rapids and I got a lot better. Playing a bunch of different sports helped, too, because I didn't get tired of one."
Brown stepped her game up big-time this year. She currently stands at a phenomenal 911 kills, 73 aces, 84 blocks and 623 digs for the Vikings. Brown also was named First Team All-State by the coaches association for the second straight year.
She's not done yet, either, as Cadillac is set to face Birch Run in an MHSAA Division 2 state quarterfinal contest Jan. 5 at Alma High School.
The Vikings (42-5 overall) last played on Nov. 12 when they beat Escanaba for a regional title before organized sports were shut down again due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Football, volleyball and girls' swim were given the OK to finish their seasons, though, as fall coaches and student-athletes will be part of a pilot antigen testing program that begins later this week.
