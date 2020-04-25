Cadillac's Bryant headed to Davenport for hoops

CADILLAC — Makenna Bryant could see firsthand what being a college athlete was like.
While there's certainly quite a bit of an upside to it, it's also a lot of hard work balancing academics and athletics at the next level.
For that reason, the Cadillac High School senior wasn't sure she wanted to play college basketball.
She's got someone to look up to, though, as her sister Taylor will be a senior at Lake Superior State University this fall and is a member of the Lakers' women's basketball team.
Eventually, Makenna decided college hoops was in her future and she's headed to Davenport University after signing with the NCAA Division II school in Grand Rapids earlier this month.
"They've always had an interest in me since the AAU season last summer," Bryant said. "They're new to the GLIAC and their facilities are super nice.
"I am excited. I am glad to finally know where I am going. The last three months it was will I get an offer and does anybody want me to play for them. I was a little worried."
That came after Bryant talked with Taylor about being a college athlete and what it entails.
"I wasn't sure if I would be able to go to college and then handle sports on top of it but I want to give it a shot," she said. "(Taylor) talked to me about the decision. She said if you're willing to dedicate the time, you should give it a shot.
"It's hard to do all of that, though, and you don't get a lot of free time to yourself."
Davenport won numerous conference championships from 2005 to 2017 before making the jump from NAIA and the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) to NCAA Division II and the GLIAC (Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) during the 2017-18 season.
The Panthers went 7-21 overall and 2-18 in the GLIAC in 2019-20 under head coach Rick Albro. He was an assistant with Western Michigan University's women's program before taking the job at Davenport in 2017.
Bryant said her connections with her future teammates at Davenport are quite limited due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
She was supposed to be on campus in June for a visit and an elite camp but that was canceled by the school. Davenport, like colleges across the country, went to online learning in March to continue through the summer.
Bryant leaves Cadillac with two years of success. She and her teammates won back-to-back Big North Conference titles and back-to-back Division 2 district titles. The Vikings won a regional title in 2019 and were set to play Sault Ste. Marie in a Division 2 regional final when the season was suspended on March 12 because of the pandemic.
The remainder of the state tournaments, along with all spring sports, were canceled by the MHSAA on April 3.
Bryant averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.8 steals per game this past season and helped Cadillac to an overall record of 23-1. She was an Associated Press Division 2 All-State Honorable Mention selection, as well.
She got to play one season with Taylor at Newberry High School before her sister graduated. The following year, she came to Cadillac when her father, Fred Bryant, became the Vikings' athletic director.
"One of my favorite memories is being able to play with Taylor in Newberry," Bryant said. "It was nice to have her presence there and that she had my back.
"Down here, it's probably winning the conference and district titles back-to-back. We were hoping for back-to-back regionals, as well."
