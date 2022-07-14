Cadillac's Chipman earns all-state golf honors

One local prep golfer and one team have earned post-season honors from the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association.
Cadillac senior Harry Chipman was named First Team All-State by the MIGCA for the recently-completed season.
Chipman finished 18th overall with a two-day score of 157 at the MHSAA Division 2 State Finals at The Meadows in Allendale.
“Harry was second team all-state last year so making that step forward is a great accomplishment,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said.
“No one worked harder than him.
“He’s a great teammate so seeing him get some individual recognition is pretty awesome.”
Chipman will be a member of the men’s golf team team this fall as he continues his education at Aquinas College.
Cadillac’s boys also earned Division 2 Academic All-State as a team with a 3.730 GPA.
That includes the group of junior Davin Brown, Chipman, Ben Drabik (senior), MacKale McGuire (senior) and Noah Travis (freshman).
“To balance a golf schedule and school is a lot of work,” Bailey said.
“They’re all great golfers and great in the classroom, too.
“To balance that student-athlete equation is pretty awesome.”
Chipman, Drabik and McGuire earned All-Academic Team honors as individuals, as well.
Drabik will attend the University of Michigan in the fall while McGuire is headed to Kalamazoo College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.