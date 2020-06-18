CADILLAC — Cole Jenema is officially on the radar.
Then again, when you're 6-foot-7 and can shoot pretty well, it's hard not to be noticed.
The Cadillac High School junior-to-be received his first college basketball contacts this week from a handful of NCAA Division I and Division II schools.
Central Michigan, Toledo and Air Force have reached out to Jenema as have D2 schools like Ferris State and Grand Valley State.
NCAA regulations restrict when schools can reach out to high school athletes and Jenema now falls in that window.
"I think it's good that they're contacting me," he said. "It's a good start since I was just only a sophomore.
"Right now, I'm getting a lot of help from my AAU coach with (the Grand Rapids) Storm. They're helping by contacting them and the coaches are asking about me."
Jenema averaged 12 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per game this past season for a Cadillac team that won the Big North Conference and was getting ready to face nemesis Ludington for an MHSAA Division 2 district title when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the season.
With unfinished business on the agenda and college coaches paying attention, Jenema is ready to go.
"It makes me want to work harder," he said. "I want to go to the YMCA more and work out. I'll probably go there every day. When the gym opens up here, I'll go to all of those workouts, too."
Cadillac boys varsity basketball coach Ryan Benzenberg said it's all about potential when college coaches look at players like Jenema.
"He's long, he's pushing 6-8 and he's supremely skilled," Benzenberg said. "Obviously, we've still got to put some muscle on him.
"I think the potential of where he can go is super intriguing. He had a really good year as a sophomore and was second-team All-Big North without playing varsity as a freshman. He made that jump and I think everyone is asking can he make that same jump next year. It would be really impressive if he could."
Heading into his junior year, Jenema is taking it one step at a time, though, with the recruiting process.
"I don't know a ton about it," he said. "When (college coaches) contact me, they tell me they are going to watch some of my games and then get in touch with me and my family over the next couple of years."
He's not leaning any way or the other just yet but he's a step closer to the goal of being a college basketball player.
"It's always been a goal but I think after the eighth grade, it became a bigger goal for me," he added.
Benzenberg said getting offers has opened Jenema's eyes about what's possible.
"I really think it's starting to become to clear to him about playing college basketball," Benzenberg said. "Yeah, everybody wants to play college basketball but now that there is some opportunity for Cole to play, it's going to make that fire burn in his belly a little more than it has."
Jenema earned a spot on the Grand Rapids Storm team that competes in the big AAU national tournaments. That's another step in the development, Benzenberg said.
"He's super excited," Benzenberg said. "He's playing with the Grand Rapids Storm on their national AAU team which is going to expose him to a lot of different places and he'll play against really good competition.
"I really hope that competition, if he gets beat up a little bit, will drive him to continue to improve."
