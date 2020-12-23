Cadillac's Eller headed to Rochester for XC/track

CADILLAC — Heather Eller never really saw herself as a college athlete.
The Cadillac High School senior figured the extent of her running in college would be for training and a way to stay in shape, not for competition.
Midway through her senior year, her plans have changed.
Eller is headed to Rochester University and will be a part of the Warriors' women's cross country and track and field programs
She signed her National Letter of Intent for the NAIA school in metro Detroit on Tuesday afternoon.
Backtracking, Eller wasn't sure she could be a college runner.
"Honestly, I didn't think I'd be a college athlete at all until this year," she said. "I thought I was kind of mediocre and then colleges started reaching out to me and talking to me.
"That made me kind of think that I could do that and that I could be good at it. I just thought it was kind of untouchable for me."
The biggest breakthroughs came this fall as Eller recorded two sub-20:00 times in MHSAA pre-regional and regional competition. Her personal-best 5k is 19:42.8.
Going under 20 minutes led to college coaches reaching out to Eller to see if she'd like to run in their programs and she found her fit in Rochester.
"I went on a visit in the summer down there and I got a chance to run with their cross country team before everything shut down again (due to COVID-19)," Eller said. "I thought about Ferris State, too, but Rochester is a small school and I like smaller classes because I feel like I will get a better education.
"They also have the program I am looking to go into. They have a good accounting program."
Eller was injured during her junior year of cross country and then didn't have a spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When she started training again later in the summer, she was much healthier and it made a difference.
"I took the COVID shutdown time and a lot of the summer to recover," Eller said. "When I started working out again, I got it in my mind that I could keep up with Gwen (Phillips) and Chloie (Musta).
Eller plans on majoring in accounting but is not sure what she wants to do with that yet.
