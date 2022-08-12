Cadillac's favorite walking routes

Cadillac would be in the running if Michigan were looking to choose a “Best town for walking.”
At least that’s the conclusion I have come to after spending the last month walking around our city.
Until late May, I ran every day, but the discovery of some defective heart valves led to surgery. And so, for the time being, I am a walker.
The day I went with Jim Neff, we walked the 2.4-mile KISSstory tour.
The tour highlights the 1975 visit made by the rock band KISS to Cadillac’s homecoming. The band arrived in time to visit classes in school, ride in the homecoming parade, attend a breakfast with the town’s civic leaders and culminated with a live concert in the high school gym.
Jim and I started at the large monument located on Chestnut Street on the southeast corner of the football field by the bus entry lane. From there, normally we would start the KISSstory Tour by walking up the bus lane on the west side of the former junior high. Due to the school construction, that has been blocked off, necessitating that we head to Linden Street and then over to the high school where we found a KISS plaque mounted next to the door to the athletic office. This marker was a reminder of the concert KISS gave in the school’s gym that also then served as an auditorium.
Walking down Haynes Street, we cut through on the Clam River Greenway back to Chestnut. From there we walked to Mitchell Street and on down to the old Fire Station/City Hall, now home of the Visitor’s Bureau.
The KISS sign here shows the group standing on a fire truck. The final plaque is located next to Horizon Books and recalls KISS being a part of the homecoming parade.
From there one can either follow Chestnut Street back to the starting point at the former junior high or walk back on the McKellop Walkway.
The McKellop Walkway, developed in the late 1980s, turned what once had been a series of abandoned factory sites into a city park. The trail is named for Keith McKellop who pushed hard to make the project happen.
The walkway is a mile long (a two-mile trek if you go out and back). Starting near the Senior Center/Naval Reserve building, the trail follows the lake shore to the Marina Shores Condominiums.
The pathway, lined by gaslights, is an exceptional place to be for sunrises or sunsets and offers a panoramic view of Lake Cadillac every step of the way.
If it’s windy, rather than fight the cold and breezes on the McKellop Walkway, the Clam River Greenway may be a better option.
Most begin walking this 1.6-mile trail (a 3.2-mile walk for those going both ways.) at the Sound Garden where the Clam River flows out of Lake Cadillac, but there is also access with good parking at the Cadillac soccer fields out by the roundabout on the corner of Plett Road and Thirteenth Street.
The Greenway follows the Clam River. Several boardwalks lift the trail above wetlands.
On rainy days these could be slippery. On hot days this is an appealing walk as much of is shaded.
When the trail emerges at Wright Street, there are blue footprints painted on the sidewalk to follow.
After crossing Mitchell Street, the trail turns left onto Wheeler. Here the blue footprints are faint or invisible, but a short distance up Wheeler, the Greenway turns left toward the river and is easy to follow.
The 90-mile White Pine Trail begins near Grand Rapids and ends in Cadillac.
The trailhead, just outside of the AMVETS building, has been under construction but is expected to be open later in August. Starting here, follow Lake Street and enter the trail near the Harbor View Apartments.
It’s about a mile-and-a quarter one way up the White Pine starting from the trailhead until it reaches Sunnyside Street. Going from north to south it’s a slight uphill for about a half-mile but you get to enjoy the downhill on your way back.
Jim, who has been using walking poles for years, had me try out a set of poles.
Using poles it was noticeably harder to hold a brisk pace. It was good to feel my arms getting a workout while I walked. A set of these poles brings the upper body into play. To find out more about walking poles check out www.skiwalking.com.
While I would really rather be running. This time as a pedestrian has given me the opportunity to appreciate the options that Cadillac has developed for those who like to walk.
