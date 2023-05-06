Cadillac's Gonzalez headed to Alma for wrestling

CADILLAC — Keegan Gonzalez never thought she’d be in this spot.
Four years ago, the Cadillac High School senior had never wrestled.
A year ago, she she thought she was taking a year off schooling before going to college.
A year later, Gonzalez is signed, sealed and headed to Alma College to be a part of the Scots’ women’s wrestling program.
“I never knew something like this was going to be an option for me,” Gonzalez said.
“It’s a 10 out of 10.
“I’m still starstruck from it but, yeah, I am excited.”
Gonzalez mirrors the rise of girls’ wrestling in Michigan that has taken off over the past five years and is spreading to the collegiate level, as well.
The MHSAA added a tournament just for the girls with individual regionals and then a spot right alongside the boys at Ford Field in Detroit for the Individual State Finals in March.
Alma recently completed its first year of women’s collegiate wrestling, as well.
“Alma was the first one to contact me and the first ones to offer me a spot,” Gonzalez said.
“Their coach watched me from the beginning of the year to the end of the season.”
And when Gonzalez made her visit to the NCAA Division III school in mid-Michigan, she was hooked.
“When I went there to visit, I realized it was a very supportive place,” she said.
“I had assets I could rely on everywhere and there’s a lot of support.”
This from a girl who didn’t plan on college — at least right away after she graduates from Cadillac High School next month.
“I wasn’t going to go to college this fall,” she laughed.
“I was going to take a gap year since I am young and use it to get money.
“Then when I turned 18, I was going to go to college.”
Her interest in wrestling at the next level blossomed this year as she gained confidence and won some matches for the Vikings. Gonzalez went 13-12 overall at 120 pounds for Cadillac, competing against both boys and girls.
“I got better at wrestling throughout the season,” Gonzalez said. “I thought it over and their coach talked to me.
“I thought it was worth a shot. Why not be an all-star, right?”
Gonzalez is interested in studying business administration and marketing.
