Cadillac's Hill runs to Northern Michigan

CADILLAC — Regan Hill found the place she felt like she was at home.
Yet, the funny thing is now the Cadillac High School senior isn’t so sure about winters in her “new” home.
Until this winter, Hill had never spent time in Michigan’s snowy Upper Peninsula.
When she took her official visit to Northern Michigan University in January, Marquette had very little snow and it was actually warmer than it was that day in Cadillac.
Hill recently signed her National Letter of Intent for cross country and track at NMU, completing a goal she’s had for a long time.
And as for all that snow Marquette and the central Upper Peninsula tend to get — Hill loves to snowboard when she’s not running.
“It’s the only place I went that felt like home to me,” Hill said of Northern Michigan.
“The coaches are super genuine people and I clicked instantly with the people there.
“It’s a great community and I think I will fit in well. I love nature and I definitely love to go hiking.”
Hill looked at Ferris State, Alma, Jacksonville (Fla.) and Detroit Mercy before settling on Northern.
Part of her decision came from the fact that Northern’s running program has just a women’s team at the varsity level and it’s well-supported.
“A lot of schools seem to struggle with equality between sports but Northern Michigan felt a lot more inclusive,” she said.
Signing that letter of intent also completes a goal Hill has had for a long, long time.
“I was like 7…maybe younger actually,” she said about the first thoughts of being a collegiate runner.
“Running is in my family and so it felt natural to me.
“This makes me extremely grateful and makes me proud of myself.
“It also makes so thankful for my parents and coaches for pushing me to be able to do this.”
Northern Michigan head coach Jenny Ryan has run the Wildcats’ women’s track and field program since 2014-15 and the cross country team since 2007-08.
Hill will begin her final prep track season as primarily a distance runner next month and she’s looking forward to it.
“I just want this season to be super memorable,” she said.
“I mean I care about times and places and all that stuff but I just really want to have a memorable time with my teammates and coaches because this is my last high school season.
“After that, everything is going to change.”
Hill is interesting in studying political/science at Northern Michigan and has a interest in law school and becoming an attorney.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.