Cadillac's Huckle headed to EMU for XC/track

CADILLAC — Losing one opportunity led to another for Susie Huckle.
Losing another opportunity this spring only reinforced the idea of taking advantage of every chance you're given because you never know when it might end.
Huckle, a Cadillac High School senior, has signed her National Letter of Intent for women's cross country and track and field at Eastern Michigan University.
It's been Huckle's goal to be a college athlete for quite some time and after she found a love of running, it was having that opportunity taken away that cemented the idea.
"I've always wanted to be a college athlete since I was little and starting in eighth grade, I knew it was going to be for running," she said. "After my marathon, I knew for sure. I couldn't see myself stopping. I love it.
"The fact that I have a D1 opportunity is amazing. I couldn't pass that up because not a lot of people get that opportunity."
Huckle ran the Bayshore Marathon last year in Traverse City after being ineligible for high school track at McBain High School due to MHSAA transfer regulations.
She came back to Cadillac this fall and would've been a key member of a very good Viking girls' track and field this team spring but that dream ended when spring sports were canceled due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
"It's really a big bummer," Huckle said. "It's taught me to never take a race for granted because you don't know if it's going to be your last one.
"It's going to push me harder, too, because I've learned the lesson that it can be taken away at any second."
Huckle had an interest in Trine University and Adrian College before settling on Eastern Michigan.
"I really liked the atmosphere of the campus and people were excited about being there," she said. "I wanted to go somewhere where it was a fresh start.
"I really liked the campus and how the coach runs here team. I really liked Trine's coach and Adrian's, too, but I decided I wanted a bigger campus."
Sue Parks will be in her 15th season at the head of Eastern's cross country and women's track and field team this fall.
The Eagles have won five straight Mid-American Conference titles in cross country under Parks.
The connection to Eastern Michigan came from a familiar name to those around Cadillac.
Paul McMullen, a 1996 U.S. Olympian and Cadillac native, is an EMU alum, as well. He's worked with Huckle and helped develop her love of running.
"Coach McMullen really helped me discover who I was as a runner," Huckle said. "He helped me make the best decisions and pushed me as far as I could go."
Huckle also thanked Cadillac cross country coaches Tim O'Malley, Trevor Thiebaut, Eric and Laurie Decker and Eric Clark, Viking girls track coaches Laura Dahlquist and Michelle Brines and her father.
"I've had a great support system pushing me," she said. "Coach O'Malley and Trevor both believed in me and told me I could do whatever I set my mind to in running.
"I'm building my base right now with Trevor's help, running 40 miles a week."
Academically, Huckle is interested in majoring in psychology while minoring in exercise science and food nutrition to help those who have eating disorders or are overweight to be more healthy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.