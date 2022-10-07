CADILLAC — That’s a first.
From its first wins as a program a couple of years ago to its first state-qualifying swim, they’ve come a long way in three years.
Cadillac senior Brie Leesch became the first Viking to qualify for the MHSAA Division 3 State Finals where she’ll compete in the 100-yard butterfly. Leesch took first in that event in 1:03.28 during a dual meet Thursday against Ludington. She also won the 200 individual medley.
Leesch got a lot of cheers and a lot of tears after the finishing the race with a fist-pump in the water.
The Division 3 State Finals will be held Nov. 18-19 at the Holland Aquatic Center.
“There were a lot of bright spots in the last home meet of the season, even with a 94-75 loss,” Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said. “From personal bests, to new events rounded out with a state-qualifying swim, showing off to a home crowd is becoming a habit for these girls.”
Ella Boland won the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke while Kenna Booher was second on the 50 freestyle and second in the 500 freestyle. Katie Graham took third in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke while Averee Heuker took third in the 100 butterfly.
Morgan Seelye took third in the 200 freestyle and third in the 500 freestyle while Alissa Tomaski took third in the 200 IM. Lexi Amy dropped 13.2 seconds in the 100 backstroke; Tomaski dropped 7.9 seconds in the 200 IM; and Leah Mahr dropped 13.54 seconds in the 50 freestyle, as well.
The 200 medley relay team of Boland, Graham, Leesch and Booher took second while the foursome of Reese Holt, Andrea Jensen, Heuker and Seelye took third.
The 200 freestyle relay of Mary-Claire Rodebaugh, Seelye, Leesch and Boland took second while Andrea Jensen, Lily Allen, Holt and Heuker took third. The 400 freestyle relay of Jensen, Tomaski, Mahr and Holt took second, as well.
CEDAR SPRINGS — Manton swept a pair of matches in a non-league tri at Cedar Springs.
The Rangers beat the host Red Hawks 25-10, 25-17 and beat Big Rapids 25-13, 25-17.
“We were unsure what to expect traveling down here to play against two much larger schools,” Manton coach Nicki Helsel said. “We were prepared to play hard and either win or learn.
“It was nice to see the girls play fast and solid and keep both teams from putting up too much of an offense. Everyone was able to play and contribute. Our hitters were dominant and our defense was scrappy. We even serve-received well. It was fun to watch them put it all together for a night and come home with two nice wins.”
Manton (31-4-4 overall) is at Pine River on Tuesday.
HESPERIA — Pine River swept a pair of matches in a non-league tri at Hesperia.
The Bucks beat Montague 24-26, 25-15, 15-13 and beat the host Panthers 25-17, 17-25, 17-15.
“We served much better tonight than we did on Tuesday,” Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. “We played with a little more fire than we have lately.
“It was definitely a good night for us. We worked as a team and communicated very well.”
Pine River hosts Manton on Tuesday.
