Cadillac's Lloyd headed to Eastern Michigan for rowing

CADILLAC — Libbey Lloyd had casually seen rowing during the Olympics every four years.
From that, she knew the basics but that was about it.
The Cadillac High School senior is about to find out a lot more.
A whole lot more.
Lloyd signed a National Letter of Intent for women's rowing at Eastern Michigan University a couple of days ago.
She's been a high school skier, soccer player and competed in track and field last year but the opportunity to be a rower never crossed her mind until last winter.
"Back in December or January a talked to a skier I knew that was on Michigan State's women's rowing team as a freshman last year," Lloyd said. "She said she absolutely loved it and had never done it before, too.
"I talked to my parents about it and they said why don't you reach out and give it a shot."
She reached out to coaches at Eastern Michigan and Michigan State and as Lloyd said, "it just spiraled from there."
Her father Mark, a Cadillac High School science teacher, is a Michigan State graduate so she's got some familiarity with the East Lansing school.
Upon a visit to Eastern, Lloyd found the Ypsilanti campus more appealing to her.
"It felt more contained and smaller which is better for me," she said. "Michigan State is huge and I thought I would get lost there."
And now the rowing.
Lloyd, who is working toward the AP (Advanced Placement) English test later this month, has more time on her hands with no other school work so she's spent some of it looking into rowing.
"I had seen it on the Olympics and I've watched videos on YouTube," she said. "It's super cool and it's mesmerizing to me how they work together.
"I learned about the different boats and I've gotten some of the workouts from the team which are going to be really hard. It's a big commitment but I am willing to try."
Lloyd has thought about playing sports in college for quite some time and her older sister, Emma, is on Alma College's women's tennis team so that was an option, as well.
Instead, she's trying something really new.
I'm excited to try something new but it's a little nervewracking," Lloyd said. "I'd always wanted to do a sport in college but I never knew this was an option.
"My friends think I am kind crazy but they really support me. They've said if you love it, you've found something you like. If you don't like it, you're only committed for one year."
Collegiate rowing has two seasons with one in the fall and then another in spring.
The fall season includes the Head of the Grand on the Grand River in Lansing while other venues include Cambridge, Mass., and Chattanooga, Tenn. The Eagles' spring schedule had them in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Cooper River New Jersey, Lewisburg, Pa., and Fairfax, Va. The Colonial Athletic Association Championships were scheduled to be held next weekend in Pennsauken, New Jersey.
The NCAA canceled all spring sports in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Kemp Savage was in his sixth season as Eastern Michigan's head coach this year. Savage guided the Eagles to three fourth-place finishes and two third-place finishes at the CAA Championships in previous years.
Rowing coaches look for a specific body type and skiers often fit that mold.
"They told me they don't leave it completely to body type but they're looking for tall and muscular," Lloyd added.
Academically, Lloyd is interested in psychology with a minor in sociology.
