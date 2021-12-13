Cadillac's Lundquist headed to Northwood for softball

CADILLAC — Ashlyn Lunduist had two loves when it came to sports.
The first was softball and she’s been involved with that since she was three.
The second? Gymnastics.
Yet, when it came to make a choice between leotards and visors, bats and gloves, she made a quick choice.
It’s worked out for the Cadillac High School senior, too.
Lundquist signed her National Letter of Intent for softball at Northwood University Sunday afternoon surrounded by her family, coaches, teammates and friends.
She has one more season in Cadillac, a summer travel season with the Cadillac Express and then it’s off to the NCAA Division II school in Midland.
The signing wraps up more than a decade of wanting to be a collegiate softball player.
“Ever since I was like 6 and I would watch it on TV,” Lundquist said. “I’m like, I want to do that someday.
“I actually almost picked gymnastics over softball but then I wouldn’t be able to do other sports with gymnastics. I picked softball, and just kept growing and growing with the sport. Then my love for it got even stronger and I got older and playing travel ball helped, too.”
Lundquist left the beam, parallel bars and floor exercises of gymnastics behind when she was 10 and it’s been softball ever since.
When it came to finding a place to make her college dream come true, Lundquist looked at Northwood, Saginaw Valley State, Davenport and some of the Division III schools in Michigan.
One stood out, though.
“I took a visit (to Northwood) last November and I just fell in love with it,” Lundquist said.
“The coach there was one of the first ones to reach out to me so I figured they were interested in me.
“It just feels super homey to me. There are trees everywhere and the campus isn’t super big so I’ll know my way around. I went to a few other camps for colleges but none of them were like Northwood for me.”
The Timberwolves finished the 2021 spring season at 29-16 overall and 18-10 in the GLIAC under head coach Gregg Sauve. Northwood made the NCAA tournament for the second time in program history last spring, as well.
Lundquist, who is Cadillac’s No. 1 pitcher, heads to Northwood able to play a number of spots. She also plays shortstop for the Vikings and does both on the Express travel team, as well.
“The coach said I’m the whole package and he’s happy I can play multiple positions,” she said.
Lundquist earned Cadillac News Dream Team captain honors last spring. She finished the 2021 spring season with a 15-12 record and a 3.011 ERA in 174.1 innings of work, striking out 273 batters along the way.
At the plate, Lundquist hit .545 for the Vikings with eight home runs and 39 RBIs, as well.
With her college choice behind her, Lundquist is excited to have one more season for Cadillac and was very thankful for her father being one of her coaches, too.
“My dad coaching my has definitely helped me throughout the years and I’m just super grateful that he’s been there to take me to tournaments every weekend and to every camp,” she said.
“I’m way more relieved now that I know for sure where I am going instead of having to figure out every week what other camp there is or what email I need to send.
“I am happy, too, because Northwood was my No. 1 pick and that’s where I am going.”
Lundquist will major in entrepreneurship at Northwood but isn’t sure what her focus will be.
