Cadillac's Schopieray headed to Ball State for XC/track

CADILLAC — Kendall Schopieray knew she had some talent.
She knew she was fast.
She knew she had endurance.
So the question became would the Cadillac High School senior go with soccer or would she be a runner?
Fast-forward a little more than three years later and it’s worked out pretty well.
Schopieray signed her National Letter of Intent for women’s cross country and track at Ball State University beginning next fall.
She was joined by family, coaches and a large number of friends Thursday afternoon, including standout runners — Manton’s Noah Morrow, Benzie Central’s Hunter Jones and Roscommon’s Allison Chmielewski — from other schools in the region.
Similar to those runners, Schopieray found her passion for the sport quickly and it’s what led her to signing Ball State, an NCAA Division I school in Muncie, Indiana.
“I would say it was after my freshman year of cross country,” she said. “I felt like I was pretty good at running and I was a big soccer still at that point, too.
“I was choosing between soccer and track and so I chose track. I just realized I could be this next runner that could be really, really good. I think that’s what kind of popped in my head.
“It’s a dream come true…that’s all I can really explain it as. It’s mind-blowing that I could get myself to this spot with how hard I’ve worked, how much my teammates have helped me and how much my coaches have helped me achieve the goals that I have.”
So when it came to finding her spot, Schopieray looked at Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan and Saginaw Valley State.
She surprised herself, too, by going south of the (Michigan) border.
“I went down there the weekend after (XC) state finals and I experienced their whole lifestyle,” Schopieray said. “Other than that, I hadn’t even thought about going of state, so that was a really big step.”
It was the home-like feeling she got at Ball State that made Schopieray go that direction.
“I chose Ball State because the coaches made me feel like I was back here and with Coach (Trevor) Thiebaut, I’ve learned to respect my teammates and coaches more. Trust the process, he would say.
“The athletes and the people there make that place just feel so much like home and the same with the campus…it’s just beautiful. The distance isn’t ideal for me because I love my family so it’s definitely going to be hard but knowing that I get to achieve my goals and be who I am going to be, I think it will all work out.”
Ball State finished seventh in the Mid-American Conference this past fall and was 20th overall in the NCAA Division I Great Lakes Regional Meet under first-year head coach Adrian Wheatley.
Schopieray took 26th overall at the MHSAA Division 2 Cross Country State Finals in November, marking her third straight year as an all-state athlete.
She’s got big goals for track in the spring, as well.
“I want to make it back to team states,” she said.
“My personal goals…that five-minute mark is calling my name for the mile…I would really love to break that and then probably an 11:00 for the two-mile.”
Academically, Schopieray is interested in education with a minor in psychology.
With college taken care of now, Schopieray can focus on the upcoming spring track and field season where she’s got some high goals.
