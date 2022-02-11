CADILLAC — A conversation over dinner in Colorado gave Lindsey Tonello an idea.
The Cadillac High School senior, who plays hockey for the Northern Michigan K-Stars, was in Colorado last spring for the USA Hockey Girls Tier II 19U National Championships when she met the coaches from Lake Superior State University’s team.
The Lakers’ coaches were having dinner with players on the team on evening and talking about their program.
A little less than a year later, Tonello is officially headed to Lake State on its ACHA (American Collegiate Hockey Association) team after signing on Thursday.
“The coaches had come to watch nationals and were in the same hotel as we were,” Tonello said. “We ate dinner with them so I got to know them through that.
“I thought it was pretty cool that they flew all the way out to Colorado to watch us play.”
Tonello paid a visit to the Sault Ste. Marie school over the summer and knew it’s where she wanted to be.
“I really, really liked it,” she said. “They’re cool people, I’ve gone to one of their games this season and I have teammates that play there and they all love it.
“It just definitely feels like the right fit for me.”
Outside of Lake Superior State, Tonello looked at Aurora University, an NCAA Division III school in Illinois.
“Lake State is a little bit closer, I know more people there and, like I said, it just felt more like home to me,” Tonello said.
Through 21 games to date this season, Lake Superior State is 17-3-0-1 and the top team in the Central Region. The Lakers face teams from Northern Michigan University, Adrian College, Bowling Green, Concordia-Ann Arbor, Central Michigan, Aquinas College, Sault College, Loyola-Chicago, Michigan State and Notre Dame.
“The coach’s main goal is to win a national championship and he’s really looking to build the program,” Tonello said. “He thinks the team is going to be even better with the people they are bringing in for next year.”
Tonello’s dreams of playing collegiate hockey began as she made the move to competing on all-girls teams. Up until she was an eighth grader, she’d played right along side the boys.
It was a college coach that inspired her.
“Probably the first or second year, I started playing girls’ hockey, we went to a college we were playing at,” she said. “One of the coaches gave us a big speech about girls hockey. I didn’t know how big it really was and that made me started looking at colleges and start getting an idea of what I want to do.”
Tonello plays the game with quickness and power despite her small frame.
“They’re getting someone with a lot of speed,” she said. “I’m small but I’ve contradicted that with lifting so I can hold my own.
“I’m a fast player, I have a good work ethic and I want to win. I am super-competitive.”
Tonello has 35 goals and 22 assists for 57 points in 37 games so far this season for the K-Stars.
Tonello to study nursing at Lake Superior State.
