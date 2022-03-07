CANTON — Cadillac’s Dylan Vermilyea got to the finals while teammate Connor Putman took 40th overall in the MHSAA Division 2 Bowling State Finals Saturday at Super Bowl in Canton.
Vermilyea started the six qualifying games a little slow, rolling frames of 167, 207 and 202. He followed that up with games of 245 and 226 to move up to 17th and then finished with a 202 to finish in the 16th and final qualifying spot by 10 pins.
That set him up against the No. 1 seed, Grand Rapids Northview’s Kyle Pranger, the defending state champion.
“These boys all know each other from bowling various tournaments throughout the year so nobody was very happy with this first-round pairing,” Cadillac coach Jeremy Moore said. “One of the favorites to win the title was going to be knocked out in the first round.”
Vermilyea beat Pranger 231-229 in the first game of match play before dropping the second 237-195. That total gave Pranger enough for the win.
Vermilyea’s finish will earn him all-state honors.
Pranger finished with the top seed through qualifying but was knocked off in the final match by Gibraltar Carlson’s Zack Sisk, 469-468.
Putman started the qualifying rounds in better shape, rolling games of 202, 210 and 194 through the first half.
He then ran into a couple of pairs that played a little tricky and went out with games of 167, 195 and 166 to take 40th.
“Entering the season, we knew what we had with Dylan,” Moore said.
“Connor had the foundation to be really good and over the last month has made amazing strides to start to unlock his potential.
“It has been a trying season in many ways but these boys finished the year doing some of their best bowling. It has been amazing being on the ground floor of building this program. I am excited for what the future can bring but we need more bowlers.”
