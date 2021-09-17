CADILLAC —Despite being blanked 8-0 by Traverse City Central Thursday, Cadillac Tennis coach Matt Schaefer said his team played hard.
Schaefer said, although the result was not what the Vikings wanted, he believed the team took some steps forward.
"We will look to regroup and turn around our fortunes this weekend at Whitehall," he said.
Cadillac's No. 1 singles player Fisher Moore lost 7-5 and 6-1, while Davin Brown lost 6-1 and 6-4 at No. 2 singles. Brady Koenig lost 7-5 and 6-3 at No. 3 singles, while Matt Erickson lost 6-2 and 6-0 at No. 4 singles.
In double play, the No. 1 tandem of Kam Herald and Chris Anderson lost 6-0 and 6-3, while the No. 2 doubles team of Logan Collins and Ben Anderson lost 6-1 and 6-0. The No. 3 doubles team of Gavin Smith and Jakob Bartman won the second set 7-6, but lost the first and third sets 6-3 and 6-1. The team of Max McCumber and Drew Drabik lost 6-0 and 6-1 at No. 4 doubles.
