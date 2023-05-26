CADILLAC — Calm, cool and collected
Even if their keeper had to be the fifth and potentially deciding shooter in the shootout.
Jazmin Angell never let it get that far — because she was going to be that fifth shooter.
The Cadillac junior keeper came up huge, stopping two Gaylord shots as the Vikings beat the Blue Devils 3-2 in a shootout in a Division 2 soccer district contest Thursday at the CASA fields.
The win advances to Vikings (4-13-1 overall) to a district semifinal contest Tuesday at Mount Pleasant after the Oilers (12-6-1) beat Petoskey 1-0 on Thursday, as well.
Tied 2-2 after 80 minutes of regulation and two 10-minute overtimes, it went to penalty kicks to decide a winner. Cadillac’s Kyah Narovich, Georgette Sake, Taylor Pennoni and Mairyn Kinnie all converted while Angell stopped two of Gaylord’s attempts including the fourth one to win it.
“I wasn’t nervous at all,” Angell said of the PKs. “I was fully confident. I’ve worked on this a lot and it’s too soon for us to be done.”
It’s been a rough go for Cadillac this season as a very young team that has a number of freshmen and sophomores in key positions has also had to battle an injury bug that continues to bite.
The Vikings had lost twice to Gaylord during Big North Conference play, including 8-0 on the road and 2-1 just last week. That eight-goal loss was chalked up to a fluke as the Blue Devils did everything right and Cadillac struggled to get much going.
For Viking coach Joy Weitzel, coming back to win showed the fortitude and fight
“It takes mental toughness and we work hard,” she said. “We all want to win. We just feed off each other and use each other for support.”
Mental toughness played another part Thursday as Cadillac had to bounce back late in the first half when Gaylord scored its first goal with just 34 seconds remaining to take a 1-0 lead.
“I knew that halftime talk had to be focused,” Weitzel said. “Sometimes, our halftime talks are like we’ve got to do this and that.
“Tonight, it was focus. I thought we got the momentum in the second half and then our captains, Georgette and Jazmin, just carried us.”
Sake tied the game at 1-1 in the 48th minute when she crashed the box and scored unassisted. She scored again four minutes later on a perfect one-touch shot from the 18 off an assist from Pennoni for a 2-1 lead.
That lead was shortlived as Gaylord came back a couple of minutes later and tied it at 2-2.
Both teams had solid chances the rest of the way but couldn’t settle it until the shootout.
Weitzel had full confidence in her keeper — even if Angell had to take one of the PKs herself.
“She’s an amazing goalie,” Weitzel said.
“She’s just raw talent, too. She so athletic and we have some struggles because she’s not quite there yet technique-wise but she plays with her heart and she’s a leader on our team.
“You saw it tonight. She took the team on her shoulders and really held us in there.”
Angell agreed it’s been a rough go at times this spring but things could be looking up.
“We’ve come together so well as a team at the end of the season and we deserve this,” Angell said. “I think we can keep advancing.”
The winner of Tuesday’s Cadillac-Mount Pleasant semifinal will play at Bay City Western or Bay City John Glenn in the district title game at 1 p.m. June 3.
