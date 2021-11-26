BIG RAPIDS — Another down-to-the-wire battle with Big Rapids.
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.
Cadillac and the Cardinals continued their rivalry with Big Rapids clipping the Vikings 2-1 in overtime in the annual 131 Challenge Cup at Ferris State University.
Big Rapids’ Luke Welch scored 2:38 into overtime for the game-winning goal.
“We have a lot to be proud of with our effort,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. “It was a matter of a bounce here or there and the bounce happened to go their way this time.
“We have a lot of positives going forward with our puck movement, our development and our five-person units. You can see the progress being made.”
Cadillac was the stronger team early and took the play to Big Rapids but didn’t have anything to show for it on the scoreboard. The Cardinals got on the board first, though, at the 5:20 mark of the first period. It stayed that way until late in the third period.
“We came out strong and owned the play,” Graham said. “We owned the territorial advantage but we weren’t penetrating the middle to get good looks inside. We weren’t able to get much traffic in front of their net.”
The Vikings fought off four penalties in the second period to stay down just 1-0 going into the third.
Cadillac’s Henry Schmittdiel finally tied the game with 4:33 remaining off assists from Kaleb McKinley and Jackson Hilt.
That sent it to the eight-minute overtime where, again, the Vikings had chances but didn’t score.
Cadillac (3-1 overall) hosts Manistee on Wednesday and Davison on Friday for its first home games of the season.
