CADILLAC — From the thousands of summer evenings spent at the ballpark to football in the fall and basketball in the winter, CASA has a been local mainstay for more than 50 years.
The Cadillac All Sports Association was founded in the mid-1960s by a handful of people that wanted the community’s kids to enjoy all that recreation sports offer.
It started with one ball field at the corner of Leeson and Wright streets, turned into more fields there donated by the Kysor Corporation and has since moved to baseball, softball and soccer fields at the Thirteenth Street complex.
Throughout that time span, there’s been countless volunteers, coaches, parents, board members, players, etc. that have made everything work out.
And now the time has come to begin honoring those that have given a substantial amount of time to CASA, president Ann Bush said.
The CASA board is looking for anyone who was a founding member, a coach in any sport(s) for 10 seasons or in a board position for at least five consecutive years.
They’ve got a solid list going but also know there are a lot more people out there who may have moved away from Cadillac, no longer have family in the area or passed away.
“There are so many individuals that we aren’t aware of,” Bush said. “and sometimes you don’t find out about their involvement until they’ve passed away.
“As a CASA board, we want to acknowledge the importance of CASA sports in our community. We’ve started generating a list of individuals that we know but we want to reach out to the community because we don’t want to miss someone.”
Many of the original founders of CASA are fairly well known locally but Bush said the board is looking for those who served as longtime coaches, volunteered time in the concession stands or spent time on the board, too, and aren’t as familiar.
“People have talked to us about the original founders but there are a lot of other individuals that we are finding out that were part of CASA based on reading some of their obituaries in the newspaper,” Bush said.
Bush, currently the principal at St. Ann School in Cadillac, grew up playing CASA sports. She moved on to being a field director while in college and is now its president.
It’s safe to say CASA means a lot to her.
“I think it’s great,” she said. “I played CASA, was the field director when I was in college and I know that the community has always supported CASA.
“It’s always neat to see the smiles on the kids faces. We’ve tweaked some things and improved things over the years but it’s still basically the same organization. It’s great to be able to offer this to all kids at a low cost and watch them build their skills from the beginning of a season to the end of a season.”
That goes for parents, too, who step in as coaches and for high school and middle school kids to be able to have a part-time job.
“We have parents that have never coached a sport before get interested in it and all of a sudden they are doing it for a couple of years,” Bush said.
“We can hire high school kids and middle school kids because we work around their schedules. They are great role models for the young kids and it’s a good way for them to make a little bit of extra money.”
When all is said and done, Bush said there will be a plaque or memorial at the CASA fields on Thirteenth Street and a ceremony to honor the individuals who helped make the organization what it is.
Note: If you’ve got information to share with the CASA board, you can reach out to them through their Facebook page or online at casasports.org
