Catching walleye between thunderstorms

A tornado rips through Gaylord earlier in the day.
Cadillac catches rain showers and strong winds.
It doesn’t look like I will be fishing tonight. But then just before eight, the wind dies.
I drag my solo canoe down to the lake and tie it off on the dock. Designed for just one occupant, the open area between the seat and footrest is just 20x24.
Anything I will need to use when I’m out in the canoe must fit in that space.
By the time I load in my fish finder, anchor, net, bait, tackle, rods and canoe paddle, there’s not much room left for me. I shoehorn myself in with the gear and paddle away from the dock.
The sky looks like it is filled with wads of gray soggy cotton. More storms seem likely. This a night for staying close to home.
I paddle out about a quarter-mile and begin to troll with two rods -one with a Rapala and the other with a night crawler harness.
Literally, within seconds of getting the crawler out, it gets hit. It’s a walleye — a 15-incher. I unhook it and slip it back into the lake. I rebait, get the line back in, and continue to troll. The crawler rig gets hit again. This time the walleye I release is 16 inches. Two fish in 10 minutes. Thunder rumbles in the west. The sky darkens. I am the only boat within sight. Sitting in my canoe, I am the most prominent object out there — a potential lightning rod.
I reel in both lines, pick up my paddle and head toward home. This is one time I wish I had an outboard motor propelling me instead of a paddle. I get in just as the rain starts. It lasts 10 minutes and then it’s over. I stand on the deck and listen. Not hearing thunder I get back in the canoe and head out again.
The walleye are still interested in night crawlers and I catch two, a 17- and an 18-incher. Both go on the stringer. When it comes to walleye, I am mindful that they are a limited resource. But we do like to eat them so I have a self-imposed slot limit. Any fish between 17 and 21 inches is headed for the frying pan. The others get to swim another day.
No orange sunset tonight. The horizon takes on a purplish glow then fades.
I paddle slowly. The rod butts are braced under the canoe gunnel and rest against my shins. When one rod tip jumps, I drop my paddle into my lap and pick up the active line.
Moving one rod aside, while I pull the other out from under my leg is never a smooth move. Sometimes I lose fish as I fumble to set the hook. This one stays on the line. After I net the walleye, it gets dumped on top of the fish finder at my feet. With walleye that’s not usually a problem. They don’t thrash much.
Pike, however, tend to go into a frenzy when they hit the boat bottom. Earlier this year, a 31-inch northern nearly flipped the canoe before I could subdue it. Tonight the pike are elsewhere. I don’t even catch a small one.
As it gets darker, I can no longer see the rod tips, I now rely on feeling the nudge against my shin to alert me to a biting fish. It’s full-on night, the only light is the glow from my fish finder screen. The shoreline is just a series of cottage lights lined up in the blackness. I might be the only boat on the lake. Then I feel pressure against my right shin. Leaning forward, I pick up the rod and set the hook. At first all I feel just a steady pull. I think I’m fouled in the weeds. But then the rod tip throbs. I work to gain line as the fish dives deep. Bass would likely take the fight to the surface, perhaps with a jump. Pike tend to zigzag in frenzied rushes. Walleye like to hang near the bottom and make strong surges. When it comes up, I slip a net under it and swing it into the boat. It measures 22 inches. After unhooking the fish, I release it back into the lake.
As I rebait the crawler harness and begin trolling again, thunder rumbles in the west. Another round of storms is on the way.
Quickly I pull in my lines, grab the paddle and sprint toward shore. The canoe picks up speed as its bow cuts through the water as the wind begins to rise. The chorus of shrieking peepers and gray tree frogs gets louder as I get closer to home.
This has been one fishing excursion I won’t soon forget.
