TRAVERSE CITY — A piece of the title is theirs.
And at this point, they really don’t mind sharing.
Cadillac won a piece of the Big North Conference boys basketball title as it beat Traverse City West 52-35 in a league contest Friday night.
The Vikings (14-5 overall) and Traverse City Central finish at 7-3 in league play while the Titans and Petoskey finished a game back at 6-4.
“I am happy for our kids,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said. “We started in November with this idea of playing for championships.
“We grabbed it tonight and I am really happy for them.”
Early on, it was deja vu all over again as West handed Cadillac its first league loss earlier in the season. That game was played without Viking senior standout Cole Jenema and on a night Cadillac shot 2 of 21 from beyond the arc.
Fast-forward to Friday and it was tough early. The Titans led 13-11 after the first quarter and just 18-17 at halftime.
Cadillac righted the ship in the third quarter, though, and outscored the Titans 17-7 for a 34-25 lead going into the fourth.
“I thought we had really good looks that we didn’t make,” Benzenberg said. “In the second half, we did the same thing only we made shots. We got to see Jaden (Montague) get going offensively, too. He got to see the ball going through the rim which is good for us.
“Defensively, we were able to defend their sets a lot better and that really got them off rhythm.”
Jenema paced Cadillac with 20 points while Montague had 19. Jenema also had five rebounds and three blocks.
The Vikings wrap up the regular season Tuesday at Benzie Central.
• TC West won the freshman game 56-24. Kaidan Westdorp led Cadillac with nine points and Anden Cole had eight.
