BELLAIRE — James Netzley kept the secret to himself pretty well.
Around 30 minutes later, Georgette Sake, Emily Mason and their teammates were beside themselves and didn’t really know what to think.
The shouting, cheering and screaming should have been a pretty good clue that something good was happening.
Cadillac pulled off something impressive, taking first in the MHSAA Division 2 Girls State Ski Finals Monday at Schuss Mountain.
The Vikings stood atop the podium with 104 points while East Grand Rapids was second at 110 and Harbor Springs third at 112.
Just 24 points separated first through fifth places as Cadillac won its first state title since 1990.
“It just didn’t even feel real,” Sake said after the team bus received a police escort back to Cadillac High School. “My legs literally went numb and it was just wasn’t real at all.
“I was just overrode with emotion and it was insane…it was a dream come true.”
Mason, the team’s captain, couldn’t be prouder of her teammates.
“As a senior, it’s super exciting to go out this way,” she said. “The best part of it is we all had fun.
“We went out there and we just put down four solid runs. The team spirit was there and I really think that’s why it happened.”
Netzley, the Vikings coach, said it certainly wasn’t out of the realm of possibility that Cadillac could bring home title title but he knew they’d have to all stay standing and ski very, very well.
That’s what happened in what turned out to be tough conditions after last week’s icy weather left the slopes a little tricky to navigate.
“It was in our sights and we didn’t think it wasn’t going to happen today but we we knew we had to ski pretty much flawlessly to make it happen and have a little luck go our way,” Netzley said. “We knew Notre Dame Prep was really strong and East Grand Rapids, too. We’ve battled Petoskey all year and it was just one of those days where we had to have our top four or five come through for us and make no major mistakes.
“I don’t think the girls even realized it until that second run (in the afternoon). We were in pretty good shape after the morning.”
The Vikings started strong on the slalom course in the morning. Onalee Wallis took fourth in 1:10.18, while Avery Meyer was fifth in 1:10.54, Sake 15th in 1:13.94, Mairyn Kinnie 33rd in 1:20.17, Kinsley Cornwell 57th in 1:29.62 and Mason 62nd in 1:38.31.
“I think after the morning they knew we were up a little bit but they still seemed pretty relaxed,” Netzley said. “They were just relaxed, having a good time and I think that helped on top of the hill.”
Sake said the girls had talked about winning the title but didn’t make it too much of a major focus.
“We knew that if every girl put in their best effort and they completed all four runs that we could win it,” she said.
“Looking at the results from the regionals where we were in the running without our full team, I knew going in that we could come away with the trophy.”
While the Vikings didn’t ski quite as clean in the afternoon giant slalom runs, they did enough to keep the other teams off their tail just a bit.
Meyer took 10th in GS in 53.92 second while Wallis was 11th at 54.06, Sake 24th at 55.96, Kinnie 33rd at 57.24, Mason 39th at 58.08 and Cornwell 50th at 1:00.95.
“This is a goal these girls have had in their sights for their last two or three years and it was really cool to see it happen,” Netzley said.
Cadillac’s boys put together a strong day, too, as they took third overall. Petoskey won its third straight state championships as it took first with 86 points while Pontiac Notre Dame Prep was second at 99 and the Vikings third at 116.
“The boys skied well,” Netzley said.
“They thought maybe a fourth place would be a good day and so I was talking with them at the little team dinner we had today and they were really pleased with third place.
“They’ve been together at three of these state championships and for the seniors on the team, that’s a lot of experience and they skied well. We had a good day, especially without having any of those top racers.”
Ben Meyer paced Cadillac in the morning giant slalom runs as he took eighth in 50.13 seconds while Elliot Lavigne was 18th at 52.04, Brady Koenig tied for 19th at 52.14, Ethan Sharp 35th at 54.28 and Chris Anderson 38th at 54.66.
Koenig was 11th in slalom in 1:10.24 while Lavigne took 19th at 1:12.50, Meyer 21st at 1:13.76, Kyle Conradson 23rd at 1:14.01, Anderson 47th at 1:21.43 and Sharp 53rd at 1:23.88.
• McBain senior Michayla Bell, competing for Onekama, took 25th in giant slalom in 55.99 seconds and 30th in slalom in 1:19.90.
