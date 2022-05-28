LAKE CITY — The athletes are the same.
The high level of competition is the same.
The only thing different is the location.
The 49th annual Cadillac News Track and Field Meet will make a temporary venue change for two years and will be held at the Lake City Athletic Complex on Monday.
Cadillac elected to not host meets this season due to track conditions and the plan is for the facility to begin being revamped this fall. The News Meet will return to Veterans Memorial Stadium in 2024.
Gates open Monday at 1:30 p.m. with the girls’ pole vault starting at 2:30 p.m. Opening Ceremonies are at 3:45 p.m. with remaining field events at 4 p.m. and running events at 4:30 p.m.
Several student-athletes who made news in 2021 return this season for another shot at some long-standing records.
The first is Manton senior Noah Morrow. He set the record in the Paul McMullen Memorial 1,600-meter run last year at 4:20.27 and is hovering in the mid-4:20s again this year. He’s also got the 800 (1:57.4) and 3200 (9:27.78) records in his sights but Mother Nature may not help him or the other competitors.
The forecast calls for sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. Those are conditions distance runners tend not to excel in but we’ll see what happens.
The meet’s oldest record could be in jeopardy for the second year in a row. The high jump mark stands at 6-feet, 7-inches and has been there since 1975. Marion sophomore standout Braden Prielipp jumped a personal-best 6-7 at a Division 4 regional meet on May 19 while Buckley’s Kyle Kaczanowski and Lake City’s Gavin Bisballe — both seniors — have hit 6-5.
Manton’s 1600 relay is seeded first at 3:31.70 and the meet record could be in their sights at 3:29.5 but that comes after a long day of racing as its the final event of the meet.
On the girls’ side, the high jump mark of 5-4 could go down, as well. Lake City sophomore McKenzie Bisballe hit that mark in a Highland Conference dual meet on May 12.
Cadillac senior standout Kendall Schopieray is a little under a second under the record in the 3200 (11:18.97). Manton senior Molly Harding is within shouting distance of Schopieray and could help push her.
A couple of those seniors mentioned could be recipients of a little bit of help toward their college educations.
The Cadillac News will again award two scholarships — one male and one female — to two of the meet’s top performers. The scholarship is based on school performance, school involvement, community involvement and meet performance.
The recipients will be announced in the newspaper on Wednesday, June 1.
