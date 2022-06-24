Every year, Lake Mitchell and Lake Cadillac undergo subtle changes in their ecology.
Last fall, for the first time, zebra mussels appeared in Lake Mitchell in large numbers. Zebra mussels have been widespread in Lake Cadillac, since they first appeared in 2010.
Although they had been present in low numbers in Lake Mitchell since 2011, they had not been prevalent. However, as Lake Mitchell residents removed docks last fall, they found them to be encrusted with thick layers of the the tiny snails. That’s not good news.
Zebra mussels negatively impact ecosystems in many ways.
They filter out nutrients that native species need for food and they attach to, and incapacitate, native mussels. There is no way to control a population of zebra mussels. Lakes infested with zebra mussels may have an improvement in water clarity as adult mussels feed by filtering large amounts of plankton and detritus from the water. Each mussel can filter one liter of water per day.
Zebra mussels thrive in nutrient-rich water which supports healthy populations of plankton. If the loss of phytoplankton is significant, the fish population, which feed on plankton, could be affected. The increased water clarity can also enable more growth of nuisance aquatic plants.
Beyond those ecosystem impacts, the sharp edges of zebra mussel shells may cut the feet of those who step on them. You may need water shoes for wading in the lake this summer.
On a more positive note, the first week of June saw the best hatch of mayflies in the lakes since 1991 when they all but disappeared.
Steve Knaisel, owner of Pilgrim Village Resort, noted that it has been decades since he has had to sweep insects off the screens of his cottages.
“I have never been so happy to do cleanup. This is a really good thing for the lake.”
The hatch may have been decimated by years of spraying copper sulfate to kill snails which caused swimmer’s itch. Around 1998 the application of copper sulfate ended. By then the mayflies were gone and so were the leeches and much of the snail population.
While crayfish were still found in Lake Cadillac, they are almost non-existent in Lake Mitchell. The mayflies of Lake Mitchell are known as “Brown Drakes.” They are a water quality indicator and their return is a sign that Lake Mitchell continues to have good water quality.
The future for the lakes’ walleye fishery looks good. After three years with no walleye being planted in Lake Mitchell or Lake Cadillac due to the pandemic in 2020 and the failure of walleye rearing ponds in 2021, according to Mark Tonello DNR Fisheries Biologist, 117,000 walleye fingerlings were planted in Lake Mitchell on June 6.
The next day about 55,000 walleye were planted in Lake Cadillac These walleye come from MDNR’s Muskegon walleye pond, which is operated by MDNR with assistance from the West Michigan Walleye Club
The last three years have been the best for walleye fishing since the 1990s.
This is largely due to regular plantings at a rate of 50/acre (130,000) every other year. A full complement of walleye was stocked in 2012. Stocking continued in 2014 (200,000), 2016 (143,150), 2018 (133,854), and 2019 (50,881). The 2022 walleye stocking target numbers were cut back by 10% in an effort to get caught up, since there are many lakes across the state that are behind schedule.
The aquatic vegetation control program coordinated in Lake Cadillac and Mitchell, by Restorative Lake Sciences found 13.5 acres of Eurasian watermilfoil which was treated on June 14.
Eurasian watermilfoil, an invasive aquatic weed, which out competes native vegetation in lakes, first appeared in Lake Mitchell in the late 1980s and spread to Lake Cadillac soon after.
Since milfoil infestation reached a high of 400 acres in Lake Mitchell in 2013, the presence of milfoil has been at less than 100 of Lake Mitchell’s 2520 acres.
Similar success has been recorded in Lake Cadillac where acreage usually is less than 20 acres.
Prior to the 1990s, Lakes Mitchell and Cadillac were known for their walleye, smallmouth bass, and yellow perch fisheries.
In the 1980s, the lakes became much more weedy as a plant called naiad, which resembled thick masses of angel hair, proliferated. A few years later Eurasian watermilfoil became the dominant plant. As these plants died off in the fall, the decomposed vegetation created a layer of silt on the lake bottom, covering up the sand and gravel that walleye, yellow perch, and smallmouth bass use for spawning. The fishery for all three species declined.
Largemouth bass, northern pike, and black crappie, three species that adapt well to living in weedy lakes and soft bottom, thrived. Bass tournaments began to show up almost every weekend.
Last year in a turnaround, catches of jumbo perch started to come from Lake Cadillac and walleye anglers had the best success since the early 1990s. This year was even better. The perch fishing took another upturn in Lake Cadillac and walleye fishing today might be as good as it was 50 years ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.