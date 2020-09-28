Changes made to football playoffs

Each fall, prep football coaches across the state spend a good amount of time figuring out who they'll get in the playoffs.
If they qualify.
That's a little different this year, though.
Then again, what isn't different in 2020?
The MHSAA Representative Council approved a one-year change to the 11-player and 8-player football playoffs when they begin in late October.
It comes in response to the shortened regular season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
All teams this year are able to play up to six regular-season games before the start of the MHSAA playoffs — down from the usual nine games because the first games this year weren't played until the traditional Week 4.
The playoff fields for both 11- and 8-player will be doubled to 512 schools this season, giving nearly every team in Michigan a guaranteed extra game.
With schedules changing around the state because of the pandemic, the MHSAA is assuring there's no gamesmanship in schools looking for "easy" wins by allowing everyone to come to the party.
There are currently 507 schools playing football in Michigan this fall, meaning there will be five first-round byes when the pairings are announced on Oct. 25. Those byes will be based on the point system the MHSAA uses to determine pairings.
The 11-player playoffs will begin on Oct. 30 with the first round of district play. Districts will last three rounds this year, followed by a regional championship game, a state semifinal and then the state finals the weekend of Dec. 5-6 at neutral sites around the state.
Detroit's Ford Field and Marquette's Superior Dome will not host the state finals this season.
The guessing games are much easier this year, too. Teams have already been placed into pre-arranged divisions based on enrollment.
They're then broken down into geographic regions and districts. Teams in districts will be seeded 1-8 based on the playoff-point average. The highest averages host games at the district and regional levels.
The breakdown involving local programs:
Division 4 — Cadillac. Region 13, District 25. Also includes Alma, Bay City John Glenn, Escanaba, Ludington, Saginaw Arthur Hill and Sault Ste. Marie.
Division 5 — Reed City. Region 17, District 33. Also includes Cheboygan, Gladwin, Hancock, Kingsford, Kingsley, Ogemaw Heights and Standish-Sterling.
Division 7 — Lake City. Region 25, District 49. Also includes Charlevoix, Harbor Springs, L'Anse, Mancelona, Manistique, Roscommon and Traverse City St. Francis.
Three area schools are together in Division 7's Region 25, District 50. That's made up of Beaverton, Evart, Farwell, Houghton Lake, Pine River, McBain, Oscoda and St. Louis.
Division 8 — Manton. Region 29, District 58. Also includes Alcona, Beal City, Breckenridge, Coleman, Frankfort, Johannesburg-Lewiston and Saginaw Nouvel.
The 8-player tournament will include 64 teams. There are currently 78 schools playing 8-player this season so those teams that finish the season do not qualify for the playoffs, they will be allowed to schedule one more game against another non-qualifier.
They'll use a three-round regional format, followed by the state semifinals and the state finals the weekend of Nov. 27-28 at sites to be determined.
