Changing course: 3rd Paul McMullen Memorial 5k makes a change

CADILLAC — No more open fields and grass.
The Paul McMullen Memorial 5k Run/Walk is being held on the streets and along the shores of Lake Cadillac in its third year.
The race, to be held on Saturday, July 22, will start and end between the city boat launch and Chris Blackburn Skate Park on Chestnut Street.
Race organizer Trevor Thiebaut said they were maybe looking for something a little different after using the Veterans Serving Veterans Park the last two years.
“We wanted to try something new,” he said. “Cadillac is beautiful and so we wanted to give this course a shot.
“It runs along the lake the whole time, it’s very flat, very fast and people should really be able to run PRs.”
The course goes from the boat launch/skate park area west along Chestnut Street toward the high school and Veterans Memorial Stadium. From there, it heads toward the old Kenwood Elementary before turning left on Newland Street. The route then turns left again near Cheryl’s Landing on the lake before turning around and reversing the course.
The race is held in memory of McMullen, a Cadillac athlete and runner who was tragically killed in a ski accident in 2021.
McMullen blossomed as a runner at Eastern Michigan University, becoming an All-American under legendary coach Bob Parks. From there, he turned professional and eventually qualified for the 1996 Olympic Summer Games in Atlanta in the 1,500-meter run. He also was a multiple-time American champion in the 1500/mile.
McMullen remained active in the Michigan running community before his passing by encouraging everyone, especially young runners to pursue their dreams. He coached the Chariots of Fire Track Club in Grand Rapids while a member of the U.S. Coast Guard.
“The memory that Paul left behind will never be forgotten and will live in the hearts of many,” Thiebaut wrote on the race sign-up page.
Proceeds from the race fund two $500 scholarships for two high school seniors — one male and one female — in a Wexford-Missaukee ISD school. Manton’s Noah Morrow and Chloe Colton; McBain’s Reese Ensing; and Buckley’s Jackson Kulawiak have received the scholarships to date.
Scholarship applicants write an essay explaining how they show the characteristics McMullen believed in in their everyday lives and get a letter of recommendation.
“With what Paul did for the community and what he meant to a lot of people, it means a lot for kids to receive it,” Thiebaut said. “It’s not as big as some of the scholarships out there but it means more to local students because of Paul.”
The race will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon on July 22 and the cost to participate is $20.
For more information, go to runsignup.com and search for Paul McMullen Memorial 5k.
Thiebaut has one more race-related event on his calendar with the second Manton Track and Field Summer Series on Wednesday, July 19 at school’s athletic complex.
Around 70 people competed in the first one last month and Thiebaut said it was enjoyed by everyone. It’s open age 2 and over.
On the docket this time is the 55/100/110-meter hurdles; 25-meter diaper dash (age 2-5); 100-meter dash; 1600-meter run; 400-meter dash; 800-meter run; 70-meter dash; 200/300-meter hurdles; 200-meter dash; 400-meter relay; and 1600-meter relay.
Field events include pole vault (11-and-over); high jump (all ages); softball put (ages 5-10); shot put (11-and-over); long jump (all ages); and discus (11-and-over). Poles and throws equipment are available for use.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday with field starting at 6 p.m. Running events begin at 6:30 p.m.
The cost is $10 cash at the gate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.