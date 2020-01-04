CHARLEVOIX — Chalk it up to a learning experience.
Charlevoix hit big shots and gave Manton all sorts of problems as it beat the Rangers 65-52 in a non-conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
With the holiday break coming to a close, Ranger coach Ryan Hiller said this was a good game for his team to play.
"This was a great game for us," he said. "Charlevoix is a very experienced team. They've got a lot of shooters and a big guy down low. It was a struggle for us to match up at times.
"It's a great game for us to learn from heading back into conference play next week. We've got to get better at a lot of things and that's a good thing at this time of year."
Charlevoix led 25-13 after the first quarter and 34-27 at halftime. It was 52-39 going into the fourth quarter as the Rayders kept the pressure up with their transition game.
Jacob Haun paced Manton with 20 points while Kaleb Moore had nine points and four assists. Cole Regnerus had seven points and seven rebounds while Jacob Ruppert grabbed five rebounds.
Manton (3-1 overall) is at Kalkaska on Monday.
