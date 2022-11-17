Chasing steelhead through the Muskegon River boulder field

When Mark Tonello invited me to join him for some steelhead fishing on the Muskegon, I was delighted but just a tad nervous.
While there was no guarantee I would hook into a silvery trout, it was inevitable I would have to deal with the Muskegon River boulder field.
To wade out to within casting range of our quarry, we had to traverse a river bottom laced with a carpet of fist-size to basketball-size rocks.
Navigating this terrain one needs the balance of a gymnast, an athletic attribute, that is not part of my DNA.
After a few near misses, stumbling through the boulder field in earlier years, I had began doing balancing exercises at home, walking on tilting foam rolls and closing my eyes while balancing on one foot. Now with a fishing rod in one hand and a wading staff in the other, I would test myself as I made my way over this bumpy walkway.
Arriving just after sun up, the river was losing its shroud of morning mist as we waded in.
Gingerly, I maneuvered out into the current, my feet feeling their way along the rocky river bottom. Invariably the runs holding fish require one to wade halfway across the stream. I was about fifty feet from shore when I began casting out my bait and then letting the split shot and spawn bag combo bump along the bottom.
In a day’s fishing I will make several hundred casts. With steelhead, if you can average one bite an hour, the fish are said to be biting. I watched my line as it was drifted downstream. I took a moment to take in my surroundings — the high bank across from me was lined with aspen and beech trees, their limbs carrying the last yellow splashes of autumn color.
With each puff of wind, leaves showered into the river. I reveled in the quiet beauty around me, enjoying this day, knowing that winter would soon arrive.
About the third cast, the strike came. And it was powerful. The line jerked forward, bending the rod into a c-shape.
The drag began to whine and the reel spun in reverse, the handle beating against the palm of my hand as line flew off the spool. The steelhead shot across the river, I just tried to hang on. I began to shout “whoa, whoa, wow.” It is those adrenaline-charged moments when fish and angler struggle for control that keeps me coming back to the river.
Mark yelled for me to work my way to shore. All my energy was completely focused on hanging onto that fish. Now I had to find my way back to shore through the rock jumble on the river bottom without tripping. All those balance exercises done at home paid off as I made it without a mishap.
After another five minutes of back and forth, with Mark’s coaching, I was able to bring the steelie in range of the landing net. Reaching out, he slipped the net under the fish. Then he gently unhooked it. It measured just a tick over 30 inches and Mark estimated it at maybe 9 or 10 pounds. We took pictures then released it back into the river and watched it dart away.
That was fast.
Fifteen minutes of fishing and we already had landed one.
We’d stay on the river another eight hours. I’d lose one steelhead, catch two smaller rainbow trout, and would manage to navigate the rocks all day without filling my waders with water. Mark would land four steelhead and six trout. That’s how it usually goes. If I can catch one for every three of Mark’s, I consider it a good day. I’ve never seen a guy who can catch fish like he does.
For me this day was special. Because of the pandemic and some personal health issues, this was the first time I had been steelhead fishing since 2019. I usually only get out a couple times a year and I hadn’t landed a steelhead since 2017.
This day on the river was a welcome respite from the upheaval of these times.
The election was a week away. All the political rancor in the media had worn me out. I needed a break. Standing in the river feeling the surge of current around my legs while pitching casts into suspected trout havens, was sweet therapy.
This was where I should be — in a place where the only worry you have, is trying stay upright as you wander through the Muskegon River’s boulder field stalking steelhead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.