CADILLAC — Now there’s something you don’t see often.
Cheboygan tied the game on a goal with six-tenths of a second left in regulation and then scored 1:35 into overtime as it beat Cadillac 5-4 in a non-conference hockey contest Wednesday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
The Chiefs won a faceoff with just three seconds remaining, got the puck on net and it went in, tying the game in the waning seconds.
“A defensive zone faceoff with three seconds left and we just didn’t execute,” Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. “and then they scored in overtime off a turnover.”
The result marred what had been a much better effort by Cadillac.
The Vikings had been struggling to score of late, including just two one-goal games last week against Negaunee and Manistique but they turned that around against Cheboygan.
Graham shifted some things around in an effort to find more offense and it seemed to pay dividends.
“We shifted some things around that gave us a little more depth up front and to find some scoring, which has been one of our goals of late,” he said.
“I thought we did a good job there but we didn’t close out and finish when we had the opportunity.”
Cheboygan got on the board first with 6:07 left in the first period before Cadillac’s Carson Carlington scored off assists from Kaleb McKinley and Keanan Foster with 3:37 remaining in the first to make it 1-1.
The Chiefs scored one second into the second period and then again a little more than five minutes later for a 3-1 lead.
Carlington made it 3-2 off an assist from Henry Schmittdiel with 3:00 to go in the second and then McKinley scored off assists from Schmittdiel and Carlington with 27 seconds left to make it 3-3.
“I thought we picked it up in the second period and played better,” Graham said.
“In the third, we were controlling much of the player and were in the driver’s seat until late in the game.”
Schmittdiel put Cadillac up 4-3 with 10:33 to go off assists from Gabe Outman and Devin Garner and it stayed that way until Cheboygan tied with less than a second left.
The Vikings (9-8-1 overall) host Ann Arbor Huron on Friday.
