CHEBOYGAN — The momentum they had going, even with a loss, was pretty good for this early in the season.
And then the proverbial monkey wrench got thrown in.
Two games postponed, no school for the past three days and no practices on Friday or Monday slowed some of the momentum the Cadillac hockey team had built in the first couple of weeks of the season.
The Vikings dropped a 4-2 decision to Cheboygan in a non-conference contest Tuesday night.
Veteran Cadillac coach Scott Graham liked the progress his team was making and is confident the Vikings can get back on that track.
“For being off for two weeks and having an erratic schedule, there were a lot of good things tonight,” he said.
“Now, it’s just a matter of working on them to execute better when the time comes.”
Cheboygan scored the first two goals in Tuesday’s contest before Cadillac made it 2-1 with 5:37 left in the first period when Kam Hearld scored off an assist from Kaleb McKinley.
Henry Schmittdiel tied the game at 2-2 just 16 seconds later when he scored off an assist from Taylor Owens with 5:21 left.
It stayed that way through the second period and Cadillac carried the play a bit more early in the third but didn’t find anything to show for it.
“We asserted ourselves more in the third period and dictated the play,” Graham said.
“It’s just a matter of fine-tuning some things now.”
The Chiefs went up 3-2 with 10:42 left in the game and then added an empty-netter with 59.4 seconds remaining to seal it.
“We battled back and were making a push in the third period but missed a couple of opportunities to clear the puck from the defensive zone and they capitalized,” Graham said.
Dakota Vail stopped 28 of 31 shots he faced in goal for Cadillac.
The Vikings (3-2 overall) host Traverse City West in their Big North Conference and home opener at 6 p.m. today.
