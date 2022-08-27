CHEBOYGAN — The chances were certainly there.
Miscues and too much size on the other side were too much to overcome, though.
Lake City dropped a its season opener to Cheboygan, 52-26, in a non-conference football contest Friday night.
The Trojans had just 19 players dressed for the game while the Chiefs, a Class B school, had depth to spare.
"The kids fought hard against a big Division 5 team," Lake City coach Kyle Smith said. "There was no quit and I am proud of the efforts they made.
"We just have to clean some things up if we want to win game."
Smith said his team had chances to cut into Cheboygan's lead a number of times but untimely penalties killed drives and momentum.
Darin Kunkel was 8 of 11 passing for 125 yards and one touchdown. He also had 17 carries for 239 yards and two touchdowns.
