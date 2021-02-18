CADILLAC — Progress is slowly coming.
After a rough week of games in which they didn't find the back of the net, Cadillac put together a much better effort but dropped a 5-3 decision to Cheboygan in a non-conference hockey contest Wednesday at the Wexford Civic Arena.
Veteran Viking coach Scott Graham remains upbeat about the progress he's seeing in his team in a year in which there's more games than practices.
"We are seeing stretches of improvement but it just takes time," Graham said. "We saw a lot of good things from the other night. We were bodying up, getting in the way and scrapping but we didn't take care of the puck well enough in the second period and that's the big momentum shift we saw."
Cadillac got one early when Kam Hearld scored off an assist from Fisher Moore just 3:06 into the game. Cheboygan responded with a goal a minute later, though, and that's the way it stayed through one period of play.
The Chiefs took advantage of some Cadillac penalty trouble in the second period to tilt the ice a bit and score three times for a 4-2 lead after two.
Cheboygan went up 2-1 at the 6:08 mark of the second and then made it 3-1 with 7:36 remaining. They stretched it to 4-1 with 5:54 to go before the Vikings got one back when Jackson Hilt scored off an assist from Moore less than a minute later.
"We got into some shorthanded situations in the second period and the momentum they gained and sustained made life difficult on us for a while," Graham said. "We climbed back in it, though, and got within a goal.
"We were able to put a good third period push on them but we didn't get enough traffic in their end and weren't competitive enough in the one-on-one battles to create extra chances."
Moore scored unassisted at the 6:11 mark of the third period to make it 4-3 but Cheboygan got an empty-netter with 1:24 left to seal it.
Cadillac is at Petoskey on Friday.
