MCBAIN — And now they wait.
McBain made things interesting late before dropping a 32-28 decision to Clare in a non-conference football contest Friday night.
The loss drops the Ramblers to 5-4 overall but their likely still in the playoff field as an additional qualifier based on points.
"We think we do have a shot of getting in," McBain coach Pat Maloney said. "We're about the third or fourth-ranked 5-4 team and when everything is said and done, everyone is 0-0 and you have a shot."
McBain scored first Friday night and then had some of the issues — penalties, turnovers and missed chances — crop back up that hurt it earlier in the season.
"We had some untimely penalties and missed a chance to score in the first quarter when we could have made it 14-0," Maloney said. "Against a good team, you can't do those kind of things."
The Ramblers led 22-20 going into the fourth quarter before Clare scored two straight touchdowns and led 32-22 with just 36 seconds remaining.
McBain got a long kickoff return by Gavin Sieland and then Geoge Brown hooked up with Ethan Barton for a touchdown to make it 32-28. The Ramblers went for the onside kick and just missed it.
"We kept fighting and I am proud of the guys for that," Maloney said. "I am pleased with their effort and hopefully we've got a shot at continuing the season."
Brown was 9 of 22 passing for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Sieland hauled in a 45-yard TD pass and Daniel Rodenbaugh ran in another from 14 yards out.
Owen Bontekoe paced the defense with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery. Austin Eling had eight tackles while Trevor Bode added seven. Kaiden McGillis returned an interception for a touchdown, as well.
