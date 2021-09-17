Think about the last time you saw a skunk, likely it was roadkill.
These black and white-striped creatures, though common, are nocturnal and apparently have no fear of automobiles.
They’re not intimidated by runners either. I have stories to back up that claim.
For much of my teaching career, I used to run my commute to school.
Years ago in the predawn darkness, not far from my home as I was approaching a creek, I could dimly make out the shape of an animal standing on the bridge.
Because this stream was frequently dammed by beavers, I assumed I was seeing a beaver. I didn’t slow my pace but swerved slightly so I could run behind the mammal.
Then I saw the animal’s tail rise up — not a flat leathery one. This was thick and furry. Definitely not the appendage of a beaver. I slammed to a stop, made an instant reverse and sprinted away expecting to be coated in a smelly vapor. Nothing happened and I continued on to school. Had I appeared in school after being skunked, I’m sure they would still be telling the story.
My other skunk story again took place on another run to the junior high. It was before dawn and pitch black. Suddenly I was aware of an animal at my feet. Instinctively I hurdled over it and as I passed above the animal, I looked down and saw it was a skunk. Neither of us had time to do anything but run.
Recently I’ve again had skunk encounters, but these are daily occurrences. It used to be our yard was the cats’ domain. But lately Henry and Pike share it with three skunks.
Most evenings, sometimes even before sunset, the trio of interlopers, likely a mother and her two young ones, gather below my bird feeders to scavenge fallen seed.
I’ve named them “Whitey,” “Blackie” and “Junior,” monikers that are low on creativity, but accurate describers of their physical features. Home for this skunk family, is under our deck.
When they first showed up early this summer, we worried that the cats would be get sprayed or attacked or that I would provoke one and suffer the smelly consequences. Everyone kept their cool. I’d find the cats sitting and watching the skunks who seemed oblivious to their feline voyeurs. They weren’t concerned about my presence either, except for the night, I almost stumbled into Blackie. Walking out in the dark to retrieve the feeders, something I do every night to minimize chances of bear or raccoon visits, I didn’t notice the skunk until I was about 6 feet away. Seeing Blackie, I froze. The skunk’s back began to arch and its tail rose. I had no doubt what was coming. I backed up fast. Blackie held his ground, then relaxed, and went back to his seed dinner.
Now, if the skunks are around when I come for the birdseed, I stand back about ten feet, a safe distance since a skunk stink bomb’s maximum range is about 6 to 8 eight feet. Then I speak softly, asking them to leave. Hearing my voice they amble into the woods or head toward the hole going under the deck.
I have been cautioned that this might not end well. If a skunk lets loose with its pungent scent our yard might not be that appealing for a few days or maybe weeks. But evicting them from their under-the-deck home is problematic. If I close off the entrance, I may trap one or all of them. On only one occasion have I seen all of them at the same time. A trapped skunk would likely eventually become a dead skunk. Removing a stinking corpse would require tearing up part of the deck.
The most logical solution is catching them in a live trap. I’m told once the skunk is in the trap, if I throw a blanket over it, the animal won’t spray.
Knowing that I would likely catch them one at a time, I hesitate to go with a trap since relocating the captured animal will break up the family. As I watch them busily foraging under our feeder, I can’t quite take the steps that would disturb this seemingly happy trio.
So until winter, when, hopefully they will burrow together somewhere other than under my deck, I will continue provide them room and board and join my cats in watching them enjoy their evening meal.
