They're no longer pushing for kids to run faster or putting on the stop sign at third base.
They're no longer spending countless hours on a school bus riding across northern Michigan.
That doesn't mean they've stopped coaching, though.
One could argue the "coaching" they're doing now is some of the most important work they'll do in careers spent working with kids on a daily basis.
When the MHSAA canceled winter and spring sports on April 3 amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic, the letdown was dramatic.
It affected those holding out hopes a solution might be able to be found to finish the winter state tournaments to spring sport student-athletes who never even got the chance to compete.
It's been a month since that decision came down but that doesn't mean the hurt is any less palpable.
A lot of us have learned to adapt in these crazy times with hopes of a brighter future — at some point.
We have no idea when that will be, though.
So even though they're not able to coach their student-athletes in person with the closure of the state's schools on April 2, coaches are doing whatever they can to help get kids through it and to keep their heads up.
First, the heartbreak.
Josh Lincoln, Cadillac's baseball coach, is a nursing professor and he knew it was coming.
"I had anticipated that it would happen because I didn't see how they could justify having sports when they were going to cancel school," he said. "It would've been a nightmare if kids had gotten sick. It was the smart thing to do.
"From a coach's standpoint, it hurt and it still hurts every day. I miss the boys and miss the close relationships with a lot of the kids. I know how much this hurts for the seniors."
Manton girls' track coach Jeff Harding remembers mid-March when things were quickly shutting down and the reactions to it.
"One of our seniors, I have in two classes in a row at the end of the day and by the end of the day, she's crying her eyes out," Harding said. "She's such a hard-working kid and to have her career end that way is unfortunate. Your heart breaks for the seniors.
"In the very beginning, all of this felt impossible. The chain of events that happened, I would've said no way. When the NCAA canceled (winter and spring sports), I realized this was going to be bigger than anything we'd ever seen."
And so it is.
We've all got the choice to curl up in the fetal position and scare ourselves — or we can be there for each other and help each other fight back.
That's what coaches are making sure to do this spring.
Being "motivational speakers" has always been part of coaching. It's even more important now.
"I look at this as a strengthening moment for families and people," Lincoln said. "The only other option is to curl up in a ball and cry.
"This is a good lesson for high school kids, too. None of this is fair but that's the way the world is. They'll adapt and overcome."
And coaches will speak to the lessons sports teach us.
"It's not just about baseball…it's about teamwork and camaraderie," Lincoln said. "It's about teaching them to work together and with the guy next to you."
Originally, Lincoln stayed in contact with his players through the Remind app but has since reached out to more of them — especially the seniors.
Harding is doing whatever he can to help, too.
On the program's Facebook page — the Manton Running Rangers — he posted individual personal messages to each of his seniors without identifying them. His later message is similar to Lincoln's.
"I'm in touch with my athletes as much as I am with my students," he said. "They're frustrated and they're asking is there going to be anything this summer. They're worried about fall already.
"We're doing a lot of talk to help kids keep their heads on straight. You can have your sorrows but you can't live there. We're trying to get them to realize there is going to be another day. We don't know what that day is going to look like or when it will be but there will be another day."
There's hope that that day may come sooner rather than the next academic year.
Coaches are making efforts — and plans — for some summer activities to give their athletes something to look back on.
Lincoln said he's got plans for a Senior Night for his team and there are more plans in the works to have a series of games or even scrimmages with other schools in the region.
Harding said there's talk of a Northern Michigan Track Series, similar to what Michiana Timing's Don Passenger is working toward in the Grand Rapids area.
"Let's hold on to hope," Lincoln said. "Come (heck) or high water, this summer — if we're allowed to — we will have some semblance of a season. We will do whatever we have to do to get them baseball."
Being allowed to is the huge phrase here.
We know anything happening in May is totally out of the questions but there's hope that June and July might look better if this coronavirus acts like its previous cousins and "slows down" a bit during the summer
Keeping social-distancing practices and everyone's safety in mind, the question becomes what can we do sports-wise? It's going to take a lot of thinking outside the box but these are crazier times than any of us could've imagined at the start of 2020.
Safety will be the biggest factor, though.
"I'm a parent of four kids and I look at it from that standpoint…do I take the risk," Lincoln said. "I love these players like my own kids, too. Do I want to put them at risk?
"In that case, it's not about baseball, it's about their futures. I want to be certain everyone is safe."
Harding has come up with one way for athletes to stay in shape and get some of their competitive juices flowing, too.
Through an app called Strava that he's used as a competitive bicyclist, Harding has been able to keep student-athletes — and others in the community — involved.
"I was out riding my bike and I started creating a challenge for my athletes," he said. "We get them to sign up for Strava, we've made a club they've joined and then I issue weekly challenges."
The first one was signing up, doing one GPS tracked and one non-GPS tracked exercise of 20 minutes or more. Another was doing any hour-long activity of any sort — whether it's running or biking or anything else.
"We've quickly had other people sign up, too," Harding said. "The way the program works is it only shows times for a run, bike or swim. I want to encourage everyone to do something. If they do other things, they get to put it under swim.
"I had one parent tell me she chopped and stacked wood for eight hours. That certainly qualifies."
Harding can create routes for competitors to follow, as well, and their completion time is recorded by the app.
Competitors are also getting medals, too. Through coaching for more than 20 years and more recently running competitive events through his Hard Racing Events — The Divide and the Lake Cadillac Team Marathon+ to name a couple — Harding has boxes of medals around the house.
"If you complete an activity, you get a medal," he said. "I change things from week to week and then we drop off medals to families."
