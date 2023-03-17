Coffee, a good worm-growing medium? Or grounds for a determination of insanity?

I couldn’t help laughing a few days ago at my own absurdity.
I’d just told my wife I was going to start saving coffee grounds. She asked me why. I told her my Uncle Pete said the grounds were good to keep worms in.
Uncle Pete was my great uncle, a crusty old tobacco-chewing farmer who came to live with my family when I was kindergarten age.
He was born in 1889 and never married. He never learned to read. My mother said he was too ornery to go to school. He never drove a car, either. He never traveled far from the 40 acres he grew up on in Osceola County. He knew horses, though.
After moving in with my parents on the outskirts of town, he went to work for an Evart nurseryman where his team was ideal for the nurseryman’s small plot of ground.
Anyway, this is why I couldn’t help laughing when my wife posed her question.
I rarely use live bait for my fishing. I’ve gone the route so many others have — I use artificial lures.
By using artificial lures, we reduce the risk of introducing invasive species to the waters we fish.
Also, if we forget to take care of our gear when we get home from a fishing excursion, artificial baits won’t rot and stink. Our (formerly) live baits will.
My wife started brewing a pot of coffee each morning, though, and I started throwing the grounds away each day. I hated to waste them. I decided I could grow worms in them.
I don’t know what the proper name is for the squirmy annelids we thread on hooks. I grew up calling them angleworms. Some people call them earthworms. That’s probably a better catch-all name. But it’s not very specific. There’s a bunch of different kinds of them.
Biologists are still trying to sort worms out. Or so claims an article I came across that appears to be fairly authoritative. They’ve done enough classifying, though, that they can estimate there’s some 7,000 species in existence.
As a young kid who was crazy about fishing, I never thought about worm species. I just wanted to dig some up — any of them.
I probably spent more time digging worms than I did fishing. Uncle Pete told me I should try raising worms in coffee grounds. I tried, but I didn’t have any luck.
Uncle Pete wasn’t alone, though, in his belief that coffee grounds make a good medium for raising worms.
We can find ample support for the theory online if we take the time to click a few computer keys. The belief persists today.
Is it all folklore, though? Do worms like coffee grounds any better than an old pile of rotting leaves, for example?
Who knows? I’d like to run across a research scientist who did a study on the matter, but I haven’t yet. And common anglers are of no use in figuring out the answers to such things. We believe all kinds of stuff with little supporting evidence. Some of us are still spraying WD-40 on our lures.
Anyway, as much as I’d like to believe that coffee grounds are great for worms, I have my doubts.
The grounds are acidic, and worms don’t like acidic things. But used grounds, the ones we would use to raise worms in, have lost some of their acidity. So, who knows?
I suspect that any amateur worm farmers might be better off getting some well-aged manure somewhere for their annelid husbandry.
Still, I have a growing pile of used coffee grounds in an old coffee can.
And maybe, just maybe, if I dump my can of grounds on my compost pile and keep it moist, I’ll be able to find some worms in it someday.
If that happens and I’m sitting on a lake catching bluegills with the worms, I’ll be wondering if the coffee grounds attracted them to my compost.
I’ll never try to do any comparative studies of worm-growing mediums, though.
I’m a common angler, and I don’t want a perfectly good belief ruined by any scientific evidence.
