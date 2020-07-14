MANTON — Shooting drills, rebounding drills, ball-handling drills and footwork are all good.
Being at least six feet apart, bringing your own water bottle, getting your temperature taken and doing it all on your own are also good ideas.
Actually playing basketball is not a good idea — at least not at this time.
The summer of COVID-19 has changed all we do regarding sports and what would normally be an intense time of skill sharpening to get ready for the next season.
Former Petoskey/Kent State standout Trevor Huffman and Michigan State University player Matt McQuaid are doing a pair of camps this week in Lake City and Manton.
They spend a couple of hours in Lake City from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and then do it all over again in Manton from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
McQuaid, who came up to Manton with former MSU teammate Kenny Goins in March 2019, said everything's a little tougher now.
"It's definitely a challenge with basketball being somewhat of a contact sport," McQuaid said. "Whether it's getting your own rebound or having your own ball.
"I'm trying not to get too close and keep my distance. I like to interact a lot but I am trying to do my best to show them from a distance."
McQuaid, a sharp-shooter for the Michigan State team that made a run to the 2019 Final Four, worked with kids on shooting form and drills on Monday while Huffman worked on ball-handling skills.
"It's a lot more talking than actually demonstrating," McQuaid said. "You just can't get to close to them. It's a lot more coaching which is good for me because I've got to learn how to coach better."
McQuaid played the 2019-20 season with the Fraport Skyliners in Frankfurt, Germany. The league was shut down in Germany when COVID-19 first started to take hold across the world but McQuaid did get to go back for a short time in May.
"The season restarted in May and I actually got to go back and play," he said. "We did a litle bubble format and it was really safe.
"We did a lot of testing, went from the hotel to the gym and that was about it. They had a lot of stuff for us to do there so it was fun and a lot of fun."
McQuaid's girlfriend is in Lansing so he's back in Michigan for part of the summer. He also plans to spend time around Dallas, Texas where's he's originally from, too.
"I have a lot of friends around Lansing and Michigan State is like home to me," McQuaid said. "It's always good to come back up here, too, and see familiar faces. Manton is a great little town and I am glad I am able to be doing this kind of stuff during these times."
McQuaid isn't sure what will happen for him this fall but his hopes are to return to Germany and play. With the financial stresses of COVID, he said things are changing quickly. He's waiting to see what his agent comes up with before deciding.
"Europe, in general, is doing a good job with the virus but COVID shook a lot of things up just from a financial standpoint," he said. "I am still waiting to hear back from my agent on a couple of things."
Manton boys basketball coach Ryan Hiller was happy to have both McQuaid and Huffman in town to give the kids something to do sports-related.
"For the circumstances, it was nice for the kids to have something," Hiller said. "The biggest thing is the safety procedures right now and you have to be very selective with the drills you use."
Hiller has had some individuals shooting and working out this summer but said it's been quiet overall.
"It's hard for the kids right now because they're not getting to play," he said. "They want to play."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.