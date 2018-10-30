Cross Country
• Alma College senior Anissa Keeler (Marion H.S.) took 115th in a time of 31:52 at the MIAA Championships Saturday in Kalamazoo.
Football
• Michigan Tech senior defensive back Drew Marion (Lake City H.S.) recorded three tackles in the Huskies' 35-33 win over Northern Michigan on Saturday. Freshman teammate Taylor Pelton (Reed City H.S.) recorded one tackle, as well.
Sophomore tight end Lucas Marion (Lake City H.S.) saw time in the contest.
Michigan Tech (4-5 overall) hosts Northwood on Nov. 10.
Hockey
• Morrisville State junior Dane Moore (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a pair of shots in the Mustangs' 6-0 loss to Lebanon Valley on Friday.
Morrisville State (0-2 overall) hosts Plattsburgh on Friday and Saturday.
Soccer
• Aquinas College senior Jenna Erway (Cadillac H.S.) saw time in the Saints' 2-0 win over Siena Heights on Wednesday and scored a goal in a 3-0 win over Cleary University on Saturday.
Aquinas (13-4-1 overall, 9-1-1 WHAC) faces Cornerstone in the WHAC tournament on Wednesday.
• Delta College sophomore Hope Emington (Cadillac H.S.) recorded an assist on three shots in the Pioneers' 2-1 win over Anoka-Ramsey Community College on Saturday. Freshmen Hannah Emington (Cadillac H.S.) and Katelyn Goodrich (Cadillac H.S.) also saw time in the contest.
Hope Emington recorded the game-winning goal in the 75th minute and had an assist in Delta's 2-1 win over Joliet Junior College on Sunday in the NJCAA Division III District Championship game. Goodrich and Hannah Emington also saw time in the contest.
Delta (14-1 overall) advances to the national tournament, to be held next week at Rock Valley Community College in Rockford, Illinois.
Volleyball
• Aquinas College sophomore Kylie Christensen (Cadillac H.S.) recorded seven kills and four blocks in the Saints' 3-0 win over Concordia on Wednesday. Sophomore teammate Sam VanHouten (McBain H.S.) had five digs.
Christensen had seven kills and two blocks in a 3-0 win over Siena Heights on Friday while VanHouten had six digs. Christensen added 14 kills, two assists and four blocks in a big 3-2 win over Lourdes on Saturday while VanHouten had an assist and seven digs.
Aquinas (28-6 overall, 15-3 WHAC) earned at least a share of the league title with Saturday's victory. The Saints host Michigan-Dearborn on Wednesday and are at Madonna on Saturday.
• Finlandia University junior Megan Alworden (Cadillac H.S.) recorded three kills, an ace and two digs in the Lions' 3-1 loss to Grace Christian on Friday before picking up three kills, an ace and a dig in a 3-0 win over Rockford later in the day.
She added three kills, four aces and a dig in a 3-0 win over Grace Christian on Saturday.
Finlandia (8-22 overall) faces Alfred State on Saturday in the first round of the ACAA Championships in Delhi, New York.
• Lake Erie College sophomore Morgan Briggs (Cadillac H.S.) recorded 17 digs and two assists in a 3-2 win over Walsh on Friday. She also had 17 digs and four assists in a 3-2 win over Malone on Saturday.
Lake Erie (20-9 overall, 11-6 G-MAC) hosts Alderson Broaddus on Friday and Davis & Elkins on Saturday.
• Lake Superior State University senior Morgan Kelley (Cadillac H.S.) recorded four kills, an ace and seven digs in the Lakers' 3-2 loss to Northwood on Friday.
Lake State (5-21 overall, 2-13 GLIAC) hosts Saginaw Valley State on Saturday.
• Rochester College freshman Brooke Richards (McBain H.S.) recorded two assists in the Warriors' 3-0 loss to Lawrence Tech on Wednesday.
Rochester (2-28 overall, 1-17 WHAC) is at Lourdes on Wednesday and hosts Michigan-Dearborn on Saturday.
