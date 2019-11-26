Basketball
• Lake Superior State University sophomore guard Jayden Perry (Manton H.S.) dished out an assist in the Lakers' 95-73 loss to Dixie State on Friday.
• Mid Michigan Community College sophomore Kegan Brooks (Cadillac H.S.) recorded two points, five rebounds and an assist in the Lakers' 76-70 win over Mott Community College on Saturday.
• Northwestern College sophomore Craig Sterk (McBain H.S.) recorded 18 points, five rebounds, two blocks and an assist in the Red Raiders' 86-68 loss to Dordt on Wednesday.
He also had five points, one rebound, one steal and two assists in a 103-94 win over Jamestown on Saturday.
• Northwestern Ohio freshman Garrett VerBerkmoes (McBain H.S.) grabbed a pair of rebounds in the Racers' 74-70 loss to Lawrence Tech on Wednesday.
He also had eight points, three rebounds and a steal in a 99-62 loss to Mount Vernon Nazarene University on Friday.
• Rochester College sophomore Logan Eling (McBain H.S.) recorded three points, two rebounds and an assist in the Warriors' 62-61 loss to Michigan-Dearborn on Saturday.
• Trine University freshman Makayla Ardis (Lake City H.S.) recorded three points and a rebound in the Thunder's 63-31 win over Oberlin College on Thursday. She also had two points and a rebound in a 59-40 win over Kenyon on Saturday.
Cross Country
• Grand Valley State University freshman Klaudia O'Malley (McBain H.S.) earned All-America honors as she took 24th overall in a time of 20:50.7 at the NCAA Division II National Championships Saturday in Sacramento, Calif.
Grand Valley State took second as a team, as well with 87 points. Adam State (Colo.) won the national championship with just 23 points.
Hockey
• Marian University freshman Melodee Eastman (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a shot in the Sabres' 2-1 loss to Concordia-Wisconsin on Friday and in a scoreless tie on Saturday.
• Morrisville State University junior Dane Moore (Cadillac H.S.) recorded a pair of shots in the Mustangs' 5-1 loss to Cortland New York-Cortland on Friday.
